Borders hockey gets a lift at Reivers summer camp

From left, Ben Galloway, Charlie Jack and Ali Douglas give a helping hand to Ava Smith

The club was very fortunate to have coaches Chloe Richardson, Helen Montgomery and Janet Jack all available to deliver their assistance during the sessions.

However, the real attraction was the young Scottish athletes, coaching over eight days.

Charlie Jack – Janet’s son – Ali Douglas and Ben Galloway had all returned from a successful U19 boys Home Nations series, where Scotland came out overall winners.

Charlie scored six goals over the series, pulling Scotland back from brink of defeat at 2-0 in the final game with Wales to score a hat-trick in the last five minutes.

Scottish U19 squad players Ava Smith and Hannah Miller were also on hand to inspire the Reivers youngsters.

Janet Jack said: “They were amazing coaches and they had a very excited and enthusiastic following of youngsters at the camps.”

A great time was had by all, learning new skills interspersed with lots of nonsense fun team building games.

Thanks were extended to all the volunteers who supported the camp, in particular Ashley Prentice, who organised the registration.

Janet said it had been a great few days for Borders hockey, with the camp, two young Reivers players – Molly Darling and Jess Main – gaining their first international caps and Selkirk’s Sarah Robertson returning from Japan with a Team GB Olympic bronze medal.