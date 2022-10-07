Borders hockey coach Janet Jack’s far more than all right, according to national award judges impressed by her dedication to fostering talent

Award-wnning Borders hockey coach Janet Jack (Photo: Sportscotland)

The former Scotland and Great Britain internationalist was named as performance pathway coach of the year at 2022’s Sportscotland coaching, officiating and volunteering awards ceremony in Glasgow.

Jack, of Belses, near Ancrum, has been head coach of the Tweedbank-based Fjordhus Reivers club since 2011 and currently oversees training for their mixed under-14s squad, under-16 girls, under-18 boys, men, performance group, under-15s pathway set-up and ladies’ fifth and sixth sides, as well as their firsts, seconds, thirds and fourths on occasion.

Having been a positive role model for players, fellow coaches and volunteers within the region and further afield for decades, Jack is now encouraging aspiring younger coaches to follow in her footsteps.

Janet Jack, right, in action on a hockey pitch in 2019

“We created a performance pathway at Fjordhus Reivers that ran alongside our youth teams and ladies’ teams so that we could offer younger players more dedicated coaching time,” she said.

“Children these days can have a difficult time with social media and other pressures, so it’s so very important to me that the playing field is a safe and inclusive place.

“Giving time to and valuing every child who’s here, listening to them, engaging them and making sure they’re happy – that’s the most important part of what we do.

“I am extremely fortunate to coach in a club with vision, and the committee – although they roll their eyes and sigh sometimes when I suggest new ideas and new ways to add additional teams or sessions – are always supportive, and we work in a way where the motto is ‘if they want to play, we will find a way’.

“I am privileged to be part of a club with such an incredible culture where our three non-negotiables are effort, engagement and respect. This is from everyone – parents, officials, supporters, players and coaches.”

Jack might have amassed many accolades over the years but doesn’t take them for granted, saying of her latest honour: “I could not be more honoured and humbled to win this award, which is testament to all the hard work that goes on in our wonderful region to support and develop young players who have aspirations to reach their full potential.”

Sportscotland chairman Mel Young added: “Our coaching, officiating and volunteering awards give us a chance to celebrate the great sporting achievements and moments that are taking place every day and congratulate those who are making an incredible commitment to Scottish sport.

“Across Scotland, there are thousands of sporting enthusiasts who recognise the impact that sport and teamwork can have on our lives.

“The people we are celebrating have taken that recognition and turned it into life-changing ambition and a force for good.

“Individuals like Janet have dedicated their time to helping others realise their sporting potential and shown the far-reaching benefits of participation.”