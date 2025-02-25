Kelso High School’s junior hockey team after knocking out Peebles High in their challenge cup semi-final

​Borders teams are to contest two Scottish schools hockey finals in Glasgow next month.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​That double helping of regional representation in March’s finals follows sides from Earlston and Kelso high schools winning all-Borders semi-finals the week before last, both against opposition from Peebles High.

Peebles High, a previous cup-winner, were beaten in both of their last-four ties, going out to Earlston on penalties in their senior plate semi-final and to Kelso in their junior challenge cup semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of those four semis seeing Borders sides going up against each other followed on from five of the region’s schools making it to last-eight ties.

Earlston High School’s senior hockey team after beating Peebles High in their plate semi-final

Earlston and Peebles were unable to find a way past each other over 50 minutes of open play in their plate semi, with that game ending up a scoreless draw and having to be decided on penalty strokes.

Earlston won that shootout 3-1, with Ava McLean, Isla Ramsay and Lexie Hamilton scoring their goals and Emma Little replying for Peebles.

A Kelso squad of S2s and S3s knocked Peebles out in the junior challenge cup’s last four after beating Troon’s Marr College and Ayr’s Wellington School 5-2 and 5-0 respectively on their way there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelso’s scorers against Peebles were Ellie Gibb at the double, Zoe White, Evie Leonard, Rachel Elliot and Sophie Ralston, with vice-captain Elliot’s reverse hit into the top corner of the net being the pick of the bunch.

Kelso now progress to junior finals day at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre next Friday, March 7, and they will face that city’s St Aloysius’s College. That will be the Borderers’ first-ever appearance in a junior challenge cup final.

Earlston have yet to learn the identity of their opposition in their plate final on Saturday, March 15, also in Glasgo. It will be either Edinburgh’s Boroughmuir High School or Kilmacolm’s St Columba’s School.

Ahead of those two finals further afield, the Borders’ 2025 first XI hockey champions will be crowned this Friday at the sport’s south schools seniors tournament taking place at Tweedbank and Earlston.