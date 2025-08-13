Borders cyclist Oscar Onley already targeting podium placing at 2026’s Tour de France

Oscar Onley during the 13th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France between Loudenvielle and Peyragudes last month (Photo: Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images)

Kelso cyclist Oscar Onley is already Scotland’s joint most successful Tour de France competitor of all time following his fourth-placed finish in general classification at last month’s 112th edition but he’s now targeting improving on that, 11 months ahead of 2026’s follow-up.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old ended up only 12 minutes and 12 seconds off pole position, claimed by Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar with a combined time of 76 hours and 32 seconds for the three-weeks-plus tour, and a minute and a fifth shy of the third and final podium place taken by Germany’s Florian Lipowitz, also winner of the white jersey for best young rider, and he’s setting his sights on bridging that latter gap and securing a top-three finish next time out.

“Going into the tour, there was no focus on general classification,” Onley admits to Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe during the latest episode of their Watts Occurring podcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew the first week suited me, so I aimed to get results from the peloton, but I couldn’t afford to lose time on the harder days either.

Oscar Onley at the start of stage 15 of the 2025 Tour de France from Muret to Carcasonne in July (Photo: Dirk Waem/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images)

“We got to the time-trial and I was in a decent position and was just told to go all out and just see where you are. In the days after that, it just happened quite naturally that I kind of slid into the top ten.

“It kind of happened naturally. I just kept riding my race and suddenly I was right up there.

“I had never done long climbs, especially with the level of riders in the tour, so I was fully expecting to crack one day or lose time, but I knew that I was still in good shape, so there wasn’t much pressure and I wasn’t really stressed about it. We just took it day by day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the first week, I set myself goals of wanting to be up there on those kind of punchier stages, so even though they are big riders, it was really cool to be up against them.

“In the back of my mind, I kind of expected, or hoped, to be there, but it was really on the mountain stages that it surprised me. OK, Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard were a little bit ahead, but I was kind of third or fourth, with Lipowitz and Primoz Roglic.”

It was only four stages from the end of the 21-stage tour, going 107 miles through the Alps from Vif to Courchevel, that it really sunk in that a top-five finish was there for the taking to join Glasgow’s Robert Millar, now known as Philippa York, as the only Scots to make it to the brink of a podium place, his predessor having also finished fourth, back in 1984, Onley recounts.

“I think the Col de la Loze stage was the real defining moment,” says the Borderer, with Netherlands-based Team Picnic–PostNL since 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were a couple of points in that stage when I thought ‘that’s it, top five or top six is gone’, but when it was just the three of us in the final two kilometres, that was quite special.

“I remember riding behind them and thinking it doesn’t really get much bigger than this. It was quite cool.”

Looking ahead to next July’s tour, starting in Barcelona in Spain, he added: “After you do the tour, you don't really want to do another grand tour because it’s so much bigger.

“The tour is so much bigger than every other race, so now I need to keep doing it. The sport doesn’t get bigger than this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At least for now, I’m really motivated to go back to the tour to try and back it up.

“Hopefully, I can step up from this. Obviously, it’s given me a lot of motivation, but, to be honest, it’s not something I was even sure I could do.

“I had never gone all out every day for three weeks, especially not on longer climbs, so before the tour, I wasn’t really sure what kind of rider I was.

“I had a decent kick on an uphill finish and obviously like the shorter climbs but I’d never really tested myself over the longer climbs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think I’m realistic as well. I know that just because you got fourth this year doesn’t mean you’re going to podium or even get fourth next year.

“There are so many guys that can step up. It just takes one bad moment or a bit of bad luck and it’s over. I’m aware of that.

“Obviously, for the long term, it’s focusing on trying to at least finish on the podium. I don’t want to say I want to win it because I haven’t really thought of it, but I guess it’s definitely a goal, or a dream at least.”

Ahead of that, at the end of next month, are the International Cycling Union’s 98th road world championships in Rwanda and Onley, currently training in Andorra, is looking forward to representing Great Britain again after finishing as his team’s highest-placed rider last time round in Switzerland, 16th in 6:31:22, three minutes and 52 seconds behind Pogacar’s winning time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s the real big goal for the end of the season,” he says.

“I’m trying to really focus on the worlds. With good preparation, maybe I can make a step up from last year. I was in the mix until the last lap and then the lights really went out.

“If I can build properly, I think I can go a step further than last year.”

Prior to that, Onley will be taking part in this year’s Tour of Britain, starting in Suffolk on Tuesday, September 2, and finishing, six stages later, in Wales and he’ll be hoping to go one better than his runner-up placing last time round, 16 seconds behind Welsh rider Stephen Williams’ time of 21:25:14, after starting in his Borders home-town and winding up in Suffolk.

Onley’s interview can be heard in full on Thomas and Rowe’s podcast, available via the likes of Amazon, Spotify and Apple.