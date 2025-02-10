Borders Cross-Country Series returning for second-last round at Galashiels

Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson won 2024’s Borders Cross-Country Series senior race at Galashiels in 22:09 (Photo: Steve Cox)

The current Borders Cross-Country Series returns this coming Sunday at Galashiels for its penultimate round.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Gala Harriers, its 2.7km junior race will set off from near Livingston Place at 11.15am, with the seniors’ 6.7km round following at noon.

Five rounds in, Edinburgh’s Tom Martyn and his Hunters Bog Trotters clubmate Charles Houston are this series’ joint senior front-runners, with two wins each, Martyn at Dunbar last month and Lauder in November and Houston at Paxton and Hawick in January, with Hawick’s Rory Anderson the only other winner, having finished first at Peebles in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Lothian under-13 Tom Ibbs is leading the way in the junior series with a hat-trick of wins – at Paxton, Peebles and Lauder – with Gala Harriers under-17 Sam Robertson and Edinburgh under-15 Josh Daunt having finished the other two youngsters’ races first, at Hawick and Dunbar respectively.

There’s only one more meeting to go after this weekend’s final round to count for the series’ standings and that’s a presentation day at Duns on Sunday, March 2, with Chirnside Chasers hosting.

Last year’s senior round at Galashiels was won by Lauderdale Limpers’ Marc Wilkinson in a time of 22:09, with Edinburgh runners Julian Barrable and Iain Gilmore second and third respectively and Londoner Hollie Hindley as first female finisher and 19th overall.

First place in that day’s junior round went to Lasswade’s Rowan Taylor in 10:18, with Edinburgh’s Dylan Daunt and Ewan Mitchell second and third and Nancy Corrie, also from the capital, as fastest girl and tenth all told.