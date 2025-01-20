Borders Cross-Country Series heading outwith the region to Dunbar on Sunday

Moorfoot Runners junior Thomas Hilton winning 2024’s Borders Cross-Country Series senior race at Dunbar in 29:12 (Pic: Steve Cox)

​The Borders Cross-Country Series makes its first foray of its current season outwith the region on Sunday, to Dunbar.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​That’s round five of the current series and the fourth time it has taken in the East Lothian course.

This weekend’s races at Torness power station were due to be the second of this season outwith the Borders but December’s scheduled round three at Spittal in Northumberland was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday’s 2.2-mile junior race sets off at 11.15am and the day’s senior race, two laps of the youngsters’ course, starts at noon.

Last year’s winner of the series' Dunbar senior round was Moorfoot Runners junior Thomas Hilton in 29:12, with then Gala Harriers under-15 Archie Dalgliesh coming up trumps in the junior race in 11:59.

This season’s series has got two more rounds to go after this weekend – at Galashiels on Sunday, February 16, and Duns on Sunday, March 2.

Edinburgh’s Charles Houston is this season’s front-runner, having won two senior rounds overall, at Paxton in 23:22 and Hawick in 22:28, both this month, with Teviotdale Harriers’ Rory Anderson and Edinburgh’s Tom Martyn having won one each, at Peebles in December in 24:27 and Lauder in November in 25:17 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Lothian under-13 Tom Ibbs has notched up a hat-trick of junior wins this season – at Paxton in 9:20, Peebles in 7:50 and Lauder in 10:18 – with Gala Harriers under-17 Sam Robertson winning the only other youngsters’ race held so far, at Hawick in 13:12.