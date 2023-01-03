Borders Cross-Country Series back at Paxton for first time since 2021 this weekend
Paxton hosts the Borders Cross-Country Series’ first run of 2023 this coming Sunday.
It’s taking place at Paxton House and will be organised by Northumberland’s Norham Running Club, with the day’s senior race setting off at noon, preceded by a junior event at 11.15am.
It will be the series’ first run at Paxton since January 2020, last year’s having been called off because of adverse weather and 2021’s, along with all seven other runs, due to coronavirus restrictions.
It’s the fourth run of the current season, following rounds at Lauder and Dunbar in November and Spittal last month, with four more to follow, all on Sundays.
They take place at Galashiels on January 29, Duns on February 12, Hawick on February 19 and Peebles on March 5.
Edinburgh’s Carnethy Hill Running Club claimed the top two places last time out on the Northumberland coast, with Alex McVey finishing the four-mile course first in 23 minutes and 17 seconds and Iain Gilmore as runner-up in 23:34.
Teviotdale Harrier Robbie Welsh was the first Borderer back overall, finishing third in 23:43, as well as being the fastest junior competitor in the senior race, and his clubmate Mark Young got back fifth in a time of 24:33.
The only other Borderer to claim a top-ten finish was Lauderdale Limper Gregor Ker, back seventh in 24:42.
Gala Harrier Kirstin Maxwell was the fastest female runner, clocking 26:18 to cross the line 17th all told.
Teviotdale’s Irvine Welsh was the fastest Borderer overall in the 2,000m junior race at Spittal, finishing third in 6:50.5.