Borders boys' match among highlights of packed Fjordhus Reivers hockey weekend

The Fjordhus Reivers boys U16 line-up

There were victories for the women’s line-ups, from the firsts through to the fifths, as well as the men’s team and their younger male counterparts.

“It is not often that every team is firing on all cylinders, but that was the case this weekend,” said head coach Janet Jack.

"Fantastic results which see all teams sitting in very healthy positions in their respective leagues.

Callum Young, right, was U16s player of the match against visiting Camphill School

"This is testament to the players’ attitude, effort and work rate on the pitch, in training and in matches.”

On Saturday, the ‘first ladies’ defeated hosts Stirling University 4-1, while the seconds won 4-3 against Dunfermline Carnegie 1s and the thirds defeated Boroughmuir 1s 4-0.

Reivers’ 4s won 4-1 against Boroughmuir 2s and the 5s were victorious over Dunbar by 8-3.

The male players won 2-0 against Watsonians 6s, while the U16 boys defeated a visiting school squad 10-0.

Maartje de Zoeten, left, in action for the ladies 2nds

The ladies 5s were in action again on Sunday against Preston Lodge 2s and won 6-0.

Jack said the club was particularly pleased for its boys’s squad to have the chance to play Camphill School in Birmingham, who visited Tweedbank for a morning match.

“It was fantastic to give some of our younger players, aged 10, 11 and 12, their first experience of playing an 11-a-side game and the youngsters were ably supported by some more senior boys, aged 13, 14 and 15,” she said.

"It was made clear to the boys that the purpose of the game was to learn and develop the principles required to play fluid, well-structured 11-a-side hockey and the scoreline was not the main focus of the game.”

Ashley Robson, third right, turning out for the 3rds, is thwarted by the Boroughmuir 'keeper

The action was a little frantic from the start, as the boys pushed forward through the middle of the pitch, which resulted in a lot of turnover ball.

This fast, attacking, all-out hockey saw the Borders lads score a few goals in the first 17-minute third.

“After a quick chat, the boys went out for the second third of the game and, having taken on board instruction on structure and shape, they again saw a lot of the ball and made countless forays into the opposition circle, resulting in a few more goals,” said Jack.

“It was the final third of the game, however, when things really started coming together and the boys played with much more discipline, creating lots of width and height on both sides of the pitch,” she added.

"This allowed all players to really contribute to the success of the game and keep possession for longer periods of time, resulting in some very well worked passages of play and a few more goals.

"All credit to the Camphill goalkeeper, who pulled off some fantastic saves and cleared the ball high up the pitch.”

Jack added she enjoyed coaching the boys and all should be very proud of their commitment, effort and work rate.

The more senior boys really supported and encouraged the younger players, she added, and provided them with excellent passes to allow them to feel included and valued and have a great experience.