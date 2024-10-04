Borders bowling club within £6,000 of target for £175,000 extension, thanks to latest grant of £70,000

Peebles Bowling Club (Photo: Border Architects)

A Borders bowling club are only £6,000 shy of their £175,000 target after being given a £70,000 grant to go towards the cost of an extension.

That expansion of Peebles Bowling Club is one of ten projects nationwide benefiting from a round of National Lottery-funded handouts from SportScotland’s sport facilities kitty worth almost £1.2m all together.

The Walkershaugh club are currently raising money to pay for upgrading and extending their clubhouse, with work intended to be carried out in two phases, the first costing £175,000 and the second, if feasible, a further £110,000 or so.

The club, the first in Scotland to be given BowlsMark gold-level accreditation, have raised £50,000 themselves towards the cost of those phase-one works and sourced more than £120,000 worth of grants, including SportsScotland’s £70,000 contribution, leaving them just £6,000 short, they reckon.

They’ve launched a £10,000 JustGiving appeal in a bid to make up that shortfall and also offer leeway in case of unexpected extra costs, with donations being taken at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/peeblesbowlingclub

An extension, including a new locker-room and disabled and children’s toilets, is required to cope with an increase in membership from 89 eight years ago to more than 200.

Welcoming SportsScotland’s near-60% contribution to their external funding, club secretary Miller Milloy said: “This development will ensure that Peebles Bowling Club are fit for the current generation of bowlers and will ensure that the sport continues to thrive in Peebles for years to come.”

SportsScotland chief executive Forbes Dunlop added: “It is inspiring to see the number of projects looking to improve opportunities for sport and physical activity in the latest round of sport facilities funding.

“We know that sport and physical activity have an important role to play in bringing communities together and building resilience.

“Thanks to the continued commitment of our local partners, more people will have an opportunity to become physically active and feel part of their local community.

“Peebles Bowling Club have demonstrated a real commitment to ensuring that more people in the area will have an opportunity to become physically active and connected to their local community.”

Planning permission was granted in September 2022 by Scottish Borders Council for side extensions to the clubhouse, with internal alterations, and for relocation of an existing storage building.

The club, founded in 1829 next to Castlehill, have been based at Walkershaugh since 1874.