Borders bird race bosses doo the right thing
Normal service for homing pigeon devotees was resumed last week with the Scottish Borders Federation’s young bird race taking place from Otterburn.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 8:08 pm
The convoy of 611 birds was liberated at 9.45am into a west south west wind.
The winning pigeon went to W. Gray & Son at Birgham, timing in at 10:28 to take the kindly-sponsored bottle of Clan Reserve Whisky from the Borders Distillery, based in Hawick. Results:
1 and 2 W. Gray & Son (Birgham), 3 D. Crees (Birgham), 4 and 5 J. Neil (Walkerburn), 6 A. Simpson (Lauder).
Among the fanciers, nine members of Earlston & District Homing Society sent 25 birds to Otterburn and the results were:
1 and 2 W. Gray & Son 1303.61, 3 D. Crees 1274.77, 4 A. Simpson 1109.58, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10 S. Martin 1109.51, 9 R. Blake 1104.73.