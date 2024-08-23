Borders bike firm calling for tourist tax to help pay for upkeep of facilities for cyclists

A mountain-biking trail near Peebles in action during 2013's TweedLove festival (Photo: Hillside Outside)

​Bike events organisers Hillside Outside are calling for a tourist tax to be introduced in the Borders to help cover the cost of maintaining the cycling facilities attracting ever-increasing numbers of visitors to the region.

​Councillors in Edinburgh this week agreed details for a visitor levy forecast to generate up to £50m a year, and the Peebles firm’s founder, Neil Dalgleish, would like to see his home region do likewise.

If all goes according to plan, a 5% charge for overnight visits to the Scottish capital – the first of its kind in the UK – could be in force by summer 2026 following ministers giving the go-ahead for such levies in May, and a similar fee here could help pay for the upkeep of mountain-biking trails near Innerleithen and beyond, he reckons.

“We’re very grateful for the support we’ve received from EventScotland and Scottish Borders Council when it’s been available,” he said.

“I won’t miss the application process, though, nor the constant cap-in-hand chase for whatever public sector help we might have a chance of winning despite how much good our work might do.

“In many bike or mountain towns elsewhere in the world, event organisers are paid by tourism or local authorities to bring their events there.

“Additional staff and facility support are often provided too.

“By contrast, we’ve usually had to fight for respect and any recognition that what we do is good for the place.

“We all know there’s limited investment available for sport and tourism, so it’s time we had a small tourist tax, like you encounter pretty much everywhere in Europe now, to help fund some of what’s needed.”

