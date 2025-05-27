Borders athletes through to national athletics final for under-12s

By Darin Hutson
Published 27th May 2025, 10:28 BST
Gala Harriers’ U12 Superteams party at Edinburgh’s Meadowbank Sports Centre on Saturday - front from left, Adam Denham, Amelie Wilson, Rose Davidson, Roan Miskelly, Sam McEwan, Elliot Baxter, with, back, Katie Flucker, Abigail McCraw, Calum Flucker, Emily Cranston, Connor Wilson, Leo Rossmann and Archie McDonald (Photo: Gerry Moss)
Gala Harriers youngsters picked up a gold medal and two silvers at Saturday’s Scottish Athletics U12 Superteams regional heat at Edinburgh’s Meadowbank Sports Centre, earning a place in June’s national final in Dundee.

The Galashiels team was made up of Leo Rossmann, Emily Cranston, Connor Wilson and Rose Davidson, with Rossman going for gold and Wilson and Cranston securing silver medals.

Also taking part at the weekend were Elliot Baxter, Adam Denham, Calum and Katie Flucker, Abigail McCraw, Archie McDonald, Sam McEwan, Roan Miskelly and Amelie Wilson.

June’s national final – again to be contested by mixed under-12 teams of two boys and two girls, competing in a 75m sprint and at standing long jump and turbo javelin – is on Saturday the 21st.

