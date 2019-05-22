Borders athletes launch league campaign

Team Borders athletes kicked off their 2019 Forth Valley League campaign on Saturday at a dreich Craigswood track in Livingston and, resplendent in their new Live Borders-sponsored vests, finished a close second in the match behind Edinburgh.

With a good handful of usual starters unavailable, for a variety of reasons, there were new faces aplenty, as well as a few old hands, and all responded well and gave their best.

It is a team competition with the only score that matters being the overall total of event points at the end of the day, so every single point gained was valuable.

There were just the three ‘A’ winners on the day, emphasising the contribution made by all the other point scorers towards the overall team score.

Kieran Fulton (Moorfoot) conjured up a rapid kick and sprint down the home straight to win in style in the U13 boys 800m, crossing the line in 2.32.7.

Ross Christie (Gala) made it an event double for Team Borders by winning the ‘B’ race in 2.36.2.

There was another event double in the U15 girls javelin, with the Chirnside pair of Keira McGregor and Debbie Harris taking the wins with 21.82m and 17.65m respectively.

The third ‘A’ win came in the U15 boys 800m, with Patrick Cannon (Moorfoot) hauling in the long-term leader with a late sprint to emulate the style of Fulton’s earlier win.

There were also ‘B’ wins for Rory Antrobus (Gala) in the U11 boys 100m, David Cathcart (Moorfoot) in the U15 boys 100m, Lilly Jackson (Moorfoot), who was having her first ever race on the track in the U11 girls 800m, and Molly Noble (TLJT) in the U15 girls shot.