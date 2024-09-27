Borders athletes hoping to follow up Forth Valley youth league success in east district cross-country campaign
The young Borderers – aged from under-11 to under-15 – won all three of the league's division-one shields and their first overall title for three years following a three-meeting season concluding at Grangemouth at the end of August, and they’re now looking to build on that success in events ahead including the upcoming Scottish east district cross-country league season.
“We’ve now wrapped up an outstanding track and field season by clinching victory in the Forth Valley League and it’s time to look ahead,” said Moss.
“With spirits high and momentum on their side, our athletes now shift their focus to winter training.
“The team are gearing up to compete in the east district cross-country league and are ready to embrace new challenges and continue building on their success.
“Here’s to another season of hard work and dedication and strong performances ahead.”
The cross-country league’s first meeting is at Kirkcaldy in Fife on Saturday, October 26, followed by others at Dundee on November 16 and Bathgate in West Lothian on January 18, both Saturdays too.
Team Borders wrapped up their title-winning Forth Valley league campaign at Grangemouth by adding seven gold medals, eight silvers and 15 bronzes to their haul from the two meetings before, at Grangemouth in May too and Livingston in June, taking their tally of match points to 23 apiece for track and field.
