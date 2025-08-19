Borderers Thomas Hilton, Isla Paterson and Seb Darlow selected to represent Scotland at junior mountain-running international in Wales

Thomas Hilton on the run at Whinlatter on Sunday (Photo: Mark Johnston)

Moorfoot Runners’ Thomas Hilton and Gala Harriers’ Isla Paterson and Seb Darlow have been selected to represent Scotland at next month’s home countries junior mountain-running international in Wales.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under-20s and under-17s will compete in teams of four at that event at Y Fron in Gwynedd on Saturday, September 13, the former over a 6.9km course with 303m of ascent and descent and the latter over 6.4km going up and down by 265m.

Hilton, Paterson and Darlow’s international call-ups followed this year’s Cademuir Rollercoaster hill-race near Peebles a week ago on Sunday, with the top two in each age group being selected alongside others offered discretionary places based on recent form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under-20 Hilton, overall winner at that 6km race on home turf in 24:19, will be accompanied by Lasswade’s Rowan Taylor, Edinburgh’s Ethan Lorimer and Ross County’s Lachlan Thomas, respectively second, third and fourth that day.

Isla Paterson and Thomas Hilton at June’s British Inter-Counties Mountain-Running Championships in North Yorkshire (Photo: Dave Woodhead)

Paterson’s under-20 women’s teammates will be Haddington’s Emily Atkinson, Aberdeen’s Hania Czebreszuk and Edinburgh’s Jessica Taylor.

Joining Darlow in the Scottish under-17 boys’ team are Central Athletic Club’s Joel Gillan, Stewartry’s Ben Hodson and Ross County’s Billy Sutherland.

The Scots’ only team without any regional representation are their under-17 girls, made up of Strathearn Harriers’ Lucia Connell, Edinburgh’s Nancy Corrie, Inverness’s Anna Meek and Glasgow’s Anna Ross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of that, Hilton and Paterson were in action at junior trials at Whinlatter in Cumbria on Sunday, held alongside a senior home international won by a Scottish team featuring Moorfoot’s Jacob Adkin.

Seb Darlow at 2025’s Cademuir Rollercoaster hill-race at Peebles a week ago on Sunday (Photo: Neil Renton)

Second-placed Adkin’s teammate Moray Pryde was overall winner, with their compatriots Andy Douglas fourth, Ross Gollan ninth, Angus Wright 24th and Harris Paget 27th.

Hilton and Paterson both won their races too, contested over a single loop of the senior course, in times of 30:59 and 37:12 respectively, with Paterson placing 19th overall.

Paterson’s under-20 Gala teammate Kirsty Rankine also took part, finishing 26th all told in a field of 30 in 42:31.