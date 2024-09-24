​Borderers Thomas Hilton and Robbie Welsh make top 30 at 5km Linlithgow road-race

From left, Oliver and Darrell Hastie and Robbie Welsh at Linlithgow's Fast 'n' Flat race on Friday

Borderers Thomas Hilton and Robbie Welsh made the top 30 out of almost 290 finishers at Stride Athletics’ third Fast ’n’ Flat 5km race at Linlithgow on Friday.

Moorfoot Runners’ Hilton followed up finishing third earlier this month in Ireland at the latest junior home countries hill-running international to help Scotland’s under-20 men’s team retain their gold medal by placing 18th in a time of 14:44.1 over laps of a 960m road route at West Lothian Cycle Circuit last week.​

Gala Harriers’ Robbie Welsh was the next representative of the region to cross the finishing line in the elite men’s race – one of four run on the evening, clocking 15:00.4 for 26th place and a new personal best, by 24 seconds, over that distance.

Welsh was one of 202 runners to record new PBs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His clubmates Darrell and Oliver Hastie, Cameron Rankine and Julia Johnstone also hit the track at Linlithgow, respectively finishing 43rd in 15:19.6, 102nd in 16:31.7, 119th in 16:53.6 and 235th in 19:35.7.

Teviotdale Harriers Rory Anderson, Greg Walker and Andrew Gibson got back 64th in 15:45.1, 88th in 16:12.2 and 219th in 18:51.5.

Victory overall went to Cambuslang Harriers’ Andrew McGill,thanks to a new PB of 14:04.8.

Shettleston Harriers’ Seyd Taha Ghafari was runner-up in 14:06.2 and East Sutherland Athletics Club’s Ross Gollan third in 14:07.8.

Central Athletic Club’s Morag Millar was first female finisher, setting a new women’s course record of 15:59.9, her fastest time over that distance in two years, to place 77th overall.