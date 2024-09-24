Borderers Thomas Hilton and Robbie Welsh make top 30 at 5km Linlithgow road-race
Moorfoot Runners’ Hilton followed up finishing third earlier this month in Ireland at the latest junior home countries hill-running international to help Scotland’s under-20 men’s team retain their gold medal by placing 18th in a time of 14:44.1 over laps of a 960m road route at West Lothian Cycle Circuit last week.
Gala Harriers’ Robbie Welsh was the next representative of the region to cross the finishing line in the elite men’s race – one of four run on the evening, clocking 15:00.4 for 26th place and a new personal best, by 24 seconds, over that distance.
Welsh was one of 202 runners to record new PBs.
His clubmates Darrell and Oliver Hastie, Cameron Rankine and Julia Johnstone also hit the track at Linlithgow, respectively finishing 43rd in 15:19.6, 102nd in 16:31.7, 119th in 16:53.6 and 235th in 19:35.7.
Teviotdale Harriers Rory Anderson, Greg Walker and Andrew Gibson got back 64th in 15:45.1, 88th in 16:12.2 and 219th in 18:51.5.
Victory overall went to Cambuslang Harriers’ Andrew McGill,thanks to a new PB of 14:04.8.
Shettleston Harriers’ Seyd Taha Ghafari was runner-up in 14:06.2 and East Sutherland Athletics Club’s Ross Gollan third in 14:07.8.
Central Athletic Club’s Morag Millar was first female finisher, setting a new women’s course record of 15:59.9, her fastest time over that distance in two years, to place 77th overall.