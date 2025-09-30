Borderers take five of 12 junior hill-running league podium places for U15s and U17s

Jack Foley was third under-17 boy in 31:21 at 2025’s junior Eildon Three-Hill Race in June (Photo: Neil Renton)

Scottish Athletics’ 2025 junior hill-running league season concluded with Saturday’s Suidhe Hill Race near Kincraig in the Highlands and Borders youngsters took five top-30 places among an overall field of almost 60.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the last of eight races counting for the league – including ones at Broughton in May, Melrose in June and Peebles in August – and its results saw this year’s final standings compiled, with five of the dozen podium places for under-15s and under-17s going to runners from the region.

Saturday’s race was won by Lochaber Athletic Club senior Huw Oliver in a time of 26:11, with Ross County under-20 Lachlan Thomas second in 26:22 and Stewartry Athletics Club under-17 Ben Hudson third in 26:25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moorfoot Runners under-17 Jack Foley was fourth overall in 27:01 and second among the junior league competitors running, as well as being first Borderer home.

Moorfoot Runners under-17 Isabella Moran was 42nd in 32:40 at 2025’s Cademuir Rollercoaster hill-race at Peebles in August (Photo: Neil Renton)

Gala Harriers over-40 Iain Stewart was 12th overall in 30:12, with Moorfoot under-17 Rory Pretswell 14th, and third under-17, in 31:08.

Three further Moorfoot under-17s, two girls and one boy, made the overall top 30 – Thea Harris, 23rd in 32:43; Isabella Moran, 29th in 35:13; and Lewis Riddell, 30th in 35:15, with Emma Moran not far off, placing 36th in 36:44 as fourth girl under 15.

Gala’s Annabelle Stewart was sixth girl under 15, and 42nd overall, in 38:24 and Moorfoot’s Vivienne Jones was seventh, and 45th all told, in 39:44.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final leaderboard sees Harris as runner-up under-17 girl with 87 points and the elder Moran, one of only four competitors to comlete all eight races and the only one from the region, third on 80, with first place going to Inverness’s Anna Meek on 101.

Scotland under-17 hill-runner Seb Darlow pictured in September (Photo: Neil Renton)

Moorfoot took the same two boys’ podium places for that age bracket, with Pretswell second on 82 points and Foley third on 79. First place went to Stewartry Athletics Club’s Ben Hodson with 99 points.

Gala’s Seb Darlow, Gregor Adamson and Cahrlie Dalgliesh all managed top-ten placings too, respectively fifth, eighth and ninth, as did Moorfoot’s Lewis Rioddell and Murray Learmond, seventh and tenth.

Stewart was third under-15 girl with 74 points, 26 behind winner Florence Skinner, of Glasgow’s Garscube Harriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three Moorfoot members made that class’s top ten – the younger Moran sister placing sixth, Jones eighth and Eilidh McGeoch ninth.

Annabelle Stewart at 2025’s Cademuir Rollercoaster hill-race at Peebles in August (Photo: Neil Renton)

Gala’s Angus McCarthy was the only Borderer to make the top ten of the boys’ version, ending up seventh on 55 points, 36 behind winner Francis Ovani-Finnegan, of Lasswade Athletic Club.

Moorfoot’s Torin Urie was the Borderer to finish furthest up the combined leaderboard for under-13 boys and girls, in joint-third place with Glasgow’s Rowan Lennox.

Gala’s Rowan Johnston was one of five youngsters sharing fourth place and her clubmate Molly Trewartha was one of four to finish joint-fifth.