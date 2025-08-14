Borderers put in four of five best age-graded performances at athletic league meeting at Grangemouth

Robert Horton, seen here on the run previously, won the 100m and 300m races for under-15 boys at the last Forth Valley Athletic League meeting of the season at Grangemouth (Photo: Neil Renton)

Team Borders accounted for four of the five best age-graded performances at this season’s latest and last Forth Valley Athletic League meeting for youngsters aged ten to 15.

Robert Horton took both top spot and fourth place on the leaderboard for this season’s finale at Grangemouth on Saturday, helping his team finish as runners-up to Fife’s Pitreavie Amateur Athletic Club after three meetings.

Rose Davidson and Rachel Grant were second and third respectively and Amy Fenton also made the top ten, placing sixth.

Horton’s table-topping time of 11.9 seconds for the under-15 boys’ 100m sprint was calculated to be 87% of the way to the best possible for a 14-year-old and his 300m performance of 38.9 seconds wasn’t far behind on 84.37%, earning him fourth place too.

Rose Davidson, pictured in prior action, won the under-13 girls’ 800m race at this season’s Forth Valley Athletic League finale at Grangemouth (Photo: Neil Renton)

Davidson, 11, was second in the standings with her time of 2:35.2 for the under-13 girls’ 800m race, rated at 85.33%, and her teammate Rowan Johnston was 11th of 12 runners in that one in 2:59.6.

Grant, 13, was third, on 84.69%, with her time of 13.4 seconds for the under-15 girls’ 100m, finishing second in that race to Edinburgh Athletic Club’s Isla Battistini and just ahead of her Borders teammate Fenton, third in 13.8 seconds.

Battistini’s time of 13.3 seconds earned her fifth place on the leaderboard, rated at 84.08% for a 14-year-old, and 12-year-old Fenton was one place behind her with a percentage of 83.72.

The Borders party claimed another four firsts besides Horton’s over 100m and 300m and Davidson’s over 800m.

Rachel Grant, seen here at July’s Team Borders open graded trials at Tweedbank, was second in the under-15 girls’ 100m and won over 300m at this season’s Forth Valley Athletic League finale (Photo: Neil Renton)

They went to Jessica McCowan for an under-15 girls’ discus throw of 16.42m, Robyn Lees for an under-13 girls’ long jump distance of 4.54m, Emily Cranston for an under-11 girls’ high jump effort of 1.21m and Grant for an under-15 girls’ 300m time of 44.7 seconds, with teammate Holly Craig fourth in 47.8 seconds.

A further half-dozen second places went to the Borders team, selected following an open graded meeting at Tweedbank three weeks prior.

Lachlan Graham was runner-up to Pitreavie’s Rory Raeper in the under-11 boys’ 100m in 14.9 seconds, with teammate Finlay Grant third on the same time.

Connor Wilson was second to Edinburgh’s Aidan Aitken in the under-13 boys’ long jump, 16cm behind with a distance of 4.14m.

Amy Fenton, seen here at July’s Team Borders open graded trials at Tweedbank, was third in the under-15 girls’ 100m at the Forth Valley Athletic League’s last meeting of 2025 at Grangemouth (Photo: Neil Renton)

Russell Wilson was 17cm shy of Edinburgh’s Laird Brown’s under-15 boys’ discus throw of 14.86m.

Freya Michie was 7.5 seconds behind Edinburgh athlete Francesca Queen’s winning time of 2:55.2 in the under-11 girls’ 800m.

Rachel Grant was 2cm short of the 4.43m recorded by Pitreavie’s Agnes Lister in the under-15 girls’ long jump.

Magnus Church was 72cm short of the distance of 16.61m that won the under-13 boys’ discus for Edinburgh’s Testimony Sotannde.

Emily Cranston, seen here at July’s Team Borders open graded trials at Tweedbank, won the under-11 girls’ high jump at the third and last Forth Valley Athletic league meeting of the season at Grangemouth (Photo: Neil Renton)

Other thirds went to Lees in the under-13 girls’ 100m in 14.4 seconds, Russell Wilson in the under-15 boys’ long jump with 4.67m, Cranston in the under-11 girls’ 100m in 15.3 seconds and 200m in 32.3 seconds, Mason Riddell in the under-11 boys’ shot-put with 4.43m, Isla Woodburn in the under-13 girls’ 70m hurdles in 13.7 seconds.

Six 100m relay races were run too, with Team Borders winning two of them.

Those firsts went to under-11 girls Georgie Graham, Amelie Wilson, Michie and Cranston for a time of 1:06.9 and their male counterparts Finlay Grant, Elliot Baxter, Riddell and Graham in 1:04.10.

Under-15 girls Lucy Scott, Craig, Fenton and Rachel Grant were runners-up to Edinburgh Athletic Club in 56.5 seconds.

Under-13 girls Lees, Davidson, Beth Dennison and Woodburn were third in 1:00.3, as were their male peers Church, Leo Rossmann, Kyle Murray and Connor Wilson in 1:00.9.