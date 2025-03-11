Borderers notch up top-50 placings at UK Counties Athletics Union’s inter-counties cross-country championships

Kirsty Rankine, second from left, and her east district teammates at Saturday’s UK Counties Athletics Union’s inter-counties cross-country championships in Nottingham (Photo: Neil Renton)

Gala Harriers seniors Sara Green and Katie Rourke and under-17 Kirsty Rankine managed top-50 placings representing the east of Scotland at Saturday’s UK Counties Athletics Union’s inter-counties cross-country championships in Nottingham.

Green and Rourke were 40th in 30:49 and 49th in 31:09 respectively in a senior women’s field of 266 led by Oxfordshire’s Jessica Gibbon with a time of 27:01.

Their east district teammate Grace Wheelan was 102nd in 32:34.

Rankine – three days on from placing 21st in 17:09 for Earlston High School in the under-17 girls’ race at this year’s Scottish Schools Athletic Association secondary cross-country championships at South Queensferry – was fourth counter for the east district’s girls’ team for the same age bracket, helping them secure a bronze medal by finishing 48th in 20:24 in a field of 273 led home by Surrey’s Katie Pye in 18:29.

Sara Green at Saturday’s UK Counties Athletics Union’s inter-counties cross-country championships in Nottingham (Photo: Neil Renton)

Her teammates were Jessica Taylor, fourth in 18:57; Eilidh Dallas, 11th in 19:24; and Nancy Corrie, 35th in 20:06.

Saturday’s meeting in Nottinghamshire was also the fifth and final round of the latest UK Athletics Cross Challenge series following prior ones at Cardiff and Liverpool in November, Glasgow in January and Leeds in February.

It was at the Glasgow round, also featuring this year’s Scottish inter-district championships, that Green, Rourke and Rankine earned selection for their country by placing 34th, 24th and 17th in their respective races.

Hertfordshire’s Brett Rushman won the senior men’s race in 29:45, with Angus McMillan following in 11th place as the first Scot home, though he was representing Yorkshire at the event, in 30:38 and Hamish Hickey, running for east Scotland, the next back in 31:08, placing 21st.

Katie Rourke at Saturday’s UK Counties Athletics Union’s inter-counties cross-country championships in Nottingham (Photo: Neil Renton)

Warwickshire’s Aron Gebremariam won the under-20 men’s race in 25:00, with west Scotland’s Jamie Connor the first finisher from this side of the border, placing tenth in 25:53.

The women’s version was won by Avon and Somerset’s Freya Bradley in 21:51, with Ruth Welsh following as fastest Scot, placing sixth for the west district in 22:59.

Surrey’s Alex Lennon took first place in the under-17 boys’ race in 18:56, breaking the tape six seconds ahead of west Scottish runner-up James Alexander.