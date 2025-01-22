Borderers notch up pool wins at Scottish Athletics’ national indoor open as it makes comeback for 2025 at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena after year off

Gala Harriers under-15 Robert Horton winning his 60m sprint pool at this year’s national indoor open at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena on Saturday (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Five Gala Harriers were among three parties of Borderers competing at Scottish Athletics’ national indoor open as it made a comeback for 2025 at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena on Saturday after a year off.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Two of the Galashiels contingent won their pools.

Under-15 Robert Horton won both his pools, completing a 60-metre dash in 7:71 and 300m race in 39:06, earning pole position in both finals.

Under-15 Rachel Grant also won her 60m pool in a personal best time of 8:84, placing second to East Kilbride Athletic Club under-13 boy Harrison Brand’s 8:19 in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isla Woodburn at this year’s national indoor open at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena on Saturday (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Rachel was also sixth in a field of 21 over 200m in 28:39 after finishing third in one of four sections.

Other 60m races ended with Tweed Leader Jed Track under-20 Evie Renwick placing seventh in section and 12th in the final in 7:99 and TLJT under-17 Tess Renwick fourth in section in 8:36 and 15th all told.

Other 200m races saw TLJT under-13 Robyn Lees place fifth in her section in 31:06 and 16th in the final; Hawick’s Ryan McMichan, representing Edinburgh Athletic Club, take top spot in his section and overall in 23:47; Moorfoot Runners under-17 Amy Chapman clock 30:55 for fourth in her section and eighth all told; and TLJT senior Scott Tindle top his section and final standings in 23:33.

Gala under-20 Robbie Welsh was ninth in his 800m pool in 2:01:49 after placing sixth in one of three sections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Tindle at this year’s national indoor open at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena on Saturday (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Another 800m race saw Gala under-17 Kacie Brown finish sixth in her section and 20th overall in 2:39:53 and TLJT under-17 Jack Laverty clock 2:29:38 for fourth in his section and eighth all together.

TLJT under-13 Rosa Mabon recorded a time of 2:44:64 in another for fifth in section and 14th in the final.

Gala under-17 Iris Dennison was second in her long jump final and first female after managing a distance of 4.60m, with first place going to a jump of 4.65m by Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club under-15 boy Tyler Philip. Robyn placed 18th in that pool with 3.56m.

TLJ under-13 Isla Woodburn was fifth in section and overall in her 60m hurdles pool in a time of 11:02. She also won her high jump pool after clearing 1.46m.

Full results can be found at https://results.scottishathletics.org.uk/IndOpen/