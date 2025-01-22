Borderers notch up pool wins at Scottish Athletics’ national indoor open as it makes comeback for 2025 at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena after year off
Two of the Galashiels contingent won their pools.
Under-15 Robert Horton won both his pools, completing a 60-metre dash in 7:71 and 300m race in 39:06, earning pole position in both finals.
Under-15 Rachel Grant also won her 60m pool in a personal best time of 8:84, placing second to East Kilbride Athletic Club under-13 boy Harrison Brand’s 8:19 in the final.
Rachel was also sixth in a field of 21 over 200m in 28:39 after finishing third in one of four sections.
Other 60m races ended with Tweed Leader Jed Track under-20 Evie Renwick placing seventh in section and 12th in the final in 7:99 and TLJT under-17 Tess Renwick fourth in section in 8:36 and 15th all told.
Other 200m races saw TLJT under-13 Robyn Lees place fifth in her section in 31:06 and 16th in the final; Hawick’s Ryan McMichan, representing Edinburgh Athletic Club, take top spot in his section and overall in 23:47; Moorfoot Runners under-17 Amy Chapman clock 30:55 for fourth in her section and eighth all told; and TLJT senior Scott Tindle top his section and final standings in 23:33.
Gala under-20 Robbie Welsh was ninth in his 800m pool in 2:01:49 after placing sixth in one of three sections.
Another 800m race saw Gala under-17 Kacie Brown finish sixth in her section and 20th overall in 2:39:53 and TLJT under-17 Jack Laverty clock 2:29:38 for fourth in his section and eighth all together.
TLJT under-13 Rosa Mabon recorded a time of 2:44:64 in another for fifth in section and 14th in the final.
Gala under-17 Iris Dennison was second in her long jump final and first female after managing a distance of 4.60m, with first place going to a jump of 4.65m by Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club under-15 boy Tyler Philip. Robyn placed 18th in that pool with 3.56m.
TLJ under-13 Isla Woodburn was fifth in section and overall in her 60m hurdles pool in a time of 11:02. She also won her high jump pool after clearing 1.46m.
