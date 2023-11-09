Borderers Lucy Tile and Judith Dixon among curlers touring Sweden in aid of My Name’5 Doddie Foundation

Borderers Lucy Tile and Judith Dixon are among a 20-strong curling squad touring Sweden in aid of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Borderers Judith Dixon, far right at the back, and Lucy Tile, next to her, are among a 20-strong curling squad touring Sweden in aid of the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation. With them are, back from left, Alay Milne, Karen Jack, Michele Hartley, Mhairi Baird, Senga Hair, Rona Craig, Anne Jackson, Terry Paterson and Janet Lynch, plus, at the front, Isla Kinnear, Pamela Kelly, Hazel Cameron, Alison Young, Merle Tough, Debbie Weir, Janice Sutherland, Pat McFarlane and Fiona Moffat (Pic: Story Shop)

The Royal Caledonian Curling Club party arrived in Stockholm last Friday for a tour taking in rinks at Gävle, Uppsala, Norrköping, Jönköping, Karlstad, Sundbyberg and Danderyd.

The squad – made up of friends from Kelso, Ayr, Perth, Kinross, Aberdeen and Inverness – travel to Sweden every 10 years to take on curlers there, with the Scandinavians, in turn, touring Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tourists are wearing blue and yellow tartan in honour of late Borders rugby legend and charity campaigner Doddie Weir, having been moved to make his foundation their chosen charity after seeing the reception the former Melrose lock got while greeting fans at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium ahead of Scotland’s 31-23 loss to New Zealand shortly before his death in November last year at the age of 52.

So far, the players, aged between 50 and 75, with former international and top-level club players in their ranks, have raised more than £7,000.

Tour captain Terry Paterson, of Rhu in Argyll, said: “It’s a hugely exciting opportunity to go and play the sport we love in a country with a very high standing in the game.

“Making new friends as part of the tour and meeting many more curlers whilst we are away will, as well as visiting sights in Sweden, make it a very memorable experience for us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We needed a tartan for the tour and after seeing Doddie at Murrayfield and his wonderful blue and yellow colours, we knew it was the right one for us, and the perfect cause to support.”

Paul Thompson, director of fundraising at Weir’s motor neurone disease research foundation, said: “You couldn’t pick a more appropriate colour scheme for a visit to Sweden, and the team will be fantastic ambassadors for the foundation as they take Doddie’s message overseas.

“We wish them all the best for the tour and thank them sincerely for their support in our ongoing mission to find effective treatments and, one day, cures for MND.”