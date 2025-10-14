Borderers Lee ​Ingram and Lee Logan in action at Cowdenbeath Racewall

Kelso driver Lee Logan in his prostock basic at Cowdenbeath Racewall on Saturday (Photo: Jim Turner)

​Earlston’s Lee Ingram made her debut at Fife’s Cowdenbeath Racewall on Saturday, accompanied by fellow Borderer Lee Logan.

Both Ingram and her Kelso namesake Logan were racing in prostock basics and their class was split into three groups, with each driver racing twice and then all cars racing in the final.

In the opening heat, Logan was soon on the move and picking up places. Just after the half-distance, he moved through into the lead and on to win.

He didn’t enjoy as much luck in heat three, however, and had to settle for a seventh spot.

Beginners’ luck wasn’t forthcoming for Ingram either and she wasn’t classified in either of her outings.

The final proved to be fast and furious but Logan missed out on its conclusion as he was involved in a shunt and spun and though he restarted, he subsequently had to retire from the race.

Ingram went the distance but finished outwith the top ten.

Victory went to Hillend’s Liam Boyle as he retained his DVD Challenge Shield despite suffering a rear tyre puncture midway through the race, with fellow Fifer Callum Rennie, of Glenrothes, finishing third.

Saturday’s ministox races were dominated by David Philp junior, with the Bathgate driver winning both of his heats and then the East of Scotland championship final.

Formula 2 drivers return to the Racewall this coming Saturday, along with saloons for their white/yellow series finals.

That will be the last outing of the year there for stock-rod drivers, with their track points title to be decided and micro-bangers contesting their supreme championship.

That meeting starts at 6pm.

Entry on the day costs £20 for adults and £15 for concessions, with £1.50 off if booked in advance online. For details, go to https://www.racewall.co.uk/events/

