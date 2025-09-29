Borderers in action at world road-cycling championships in Rwanda

Oscar Onley, left, and Tom Pidcock pictured at the start of the elite men’s road race at this year’s International Cycling Union road world championships in Rwanda on Sunday (Photo by Dirk Waem/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images)

Kelso’s Oscar Onley was one of 135 riders out of an initial field of almost 170 to fail to finish Sunday’s 166-mile elite men’s race at this year’s International Cycling Union road world championships in Rwanda.

Only 30 cyclists went the distance, with Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar retaining his title with a time of six hours, 21 minutes and 20 seconds.

West Yorkshire’s Tom Pidcock was the only Great Britain team member to complete the course, placing tenth, just over nine minutes behind Pogacar.

Sunday’s race marked the conclusion of eight days of competition, starting with an elite women’s time trial seven days prior as Africa hosted the championships for the first time.

Ahead of that race, Onley, fourth-placed finisher at July’s Tour de France, said: “I feel like I’m in a good space again.

“Mentally after the Tour de France, I was quite cooked, to be honest. I had to take some time off and just have a bit of time to myself.

“There’s a lot of tension around everything you’re doing for three or four weeks, so that was quite a lot, but I’ve had good time away and then got back to training.

“Other riders in the bunch obviously look at me a little bit differently now. Maybe there’s a bit more expectation and pressure from the outside, but I wouldn’t say I feel any different.

“I always put pressure on myself and I always want to perform.

“I gained a little more confidence after the tour. I kind of know my place now and it gives me more motivation for the races coming up.”

The 22-year-old was one of two Borderers representing Britain at Kigali, the other being Peebles’ Callum Thornley.

Thornley, also 22, finished fifth in Monday’s 19-mile under-23 men’s time-trial, just short of a minute and 12 seconds shy of Swedish winner Jakob Soderqvist’s time of 38:24.43.

Onley rides for the Netherlands’ Team Picnic–PostNL and Thornley for Germany’s Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe Rookies when not competing for Britain.

GB performance director Stephen Park added: “It’s been brilliant to see riders committed to pulling on the jersey and fully investing in riding for their nation.

“I’m really proud of how everyone has approached this championships. The vibe in camp has been positive and calm and the support team have done a fantastic job of creating the best possible platform for our riders to deliver.

“There was some apprehension coming into this but it’s been a fantastic and historic week and I’m really proud of how all of our riders have leant into the racing and wider culture here in Rwanda.

“We’ve witnessed the emergence of Great Britain’s future talents and continued to deliver great performances across the board. It’s been a very successful trip.”