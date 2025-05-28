Borderers among field of 40,000 at Edinburgh Marathon Festival
Paul Williams went the distance for the main event on Sunday, his first marathon, clocking 3:14:16 for the 26-plus-mile course and placing 589th.
Six fellow seniors ran in the same day’s half-marathon, with Gary Trewartha making it home first among them in 1:17:32 to place 46th overall and as third male veteran aged 45 to 50.
Pamela Baillie was first female veteran aged 50 to 55, and 205th all told, in 1:26:06.
Also running were Martha Dougas, 397th in 1:30:40; Colin Brown, 447th in 1:32:08; Julia Johnstone, 529th in 1:33:56; and Robin Murray, 3,550th in 1:57:53.
Saturday’s 10km race saw Liam Kemp finish as first male veteran aged 50 to 55, and 51st all together, in 40:17 and Bob Noble clock 47:09 for 259th place.
Gala was also represented by six juniors, with Holly Craig and Josie Allan taking on Saturday’s junior 5km, respectively clocking 23:30 for 81st place and 27:31 for 186th.
Harrison Scott, Reagan Allan, Emmeline McLuckie and Emily Scott ran in the same day’s junior 2km, respectively placing 168th in 9:24, 259th in 10:08, 346th in 10:50 and 399th in 11:21.
This year’s capital city marathon was won by Marshall Smith, of Kent’s Ashford Athletic Club, in 2:22:16, with Ben Holmes, of the West Midlands’ Solihull and Small Heath Athletic Club, as runner-up in 2:26:14.
Melissah Gibson, of London’s Ealing Eagles Running Club, was first female finisher, and 18th overall, in 2:38:42.