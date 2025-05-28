​Borderers among field of 40,000 at Edinburgh Marathon Festival

Pamela Baillie, pictured in prior action, was top of her class in Sunday’s Edinburgh half-marathon (Photo: Neil Renton)

​Nine Gala Harriers seniors were among 40,000 runners taking part in this year’s Edinburgh Marathon Festival at the weekend.

Paul Williams went the distance for the main event on Sunday, his first marathon, clocking 3:14:16 for the 26-plus-mile course and placing 589th.

Six fellow seniors ran in the same day’s half-marathon, with Gary Trewartha making it home first among them in 1:17:32 to place 46th overall and as third male veteran aged 45 to 50.

Pamela Baillie was first female veteran aged 50 to 55, and 205th all told, in 1:26:06.

Also running were Martha Dougas, 397th in 1:30:40; Colin Brown, 447th in 1:32:08; Julia Johnstone, 529th in 1:33:56; and Robin Murray, 3,550th in 1:57:53.

Saturday’s 10km race saw Liam Kemp finish as first male veteran aged 50 to 55, and 51st all together, in 40:17 and Bob Noble clock 47:09 for 259th place.

Gala was also represented by six juniors, with Holly Craig and Josie Allan taking on Saturday’s junior 5km, respectively clocking 23:30 for 81st place and 27:31 for 186th.

Harrison Scott, Reagan Allan, Emmeline McLuckie and Emily Scott ran in the same day’s junior 2km, respectively placing 168th in 9:24, 259th in 10:08, 346th in 10:50 and 399th in 11:21.

This year’s capital city marathon was won by Marshall Smith, of Kent’s Ashford Athletic Club, in 2:22:16, with Ben Holmes, of the West Midlands’ Solihull and Small Heath Athletic Club, as runner-up in 2:26:14.

Melissah Gibson, of London’s Ealing Eagles Running Club, was first female finisher, and 18th overall, in 2:38:42.