Borderer Thomas Hilton sets new record at national hill-running championships in Fife

From left, Gala Harrier Zico Field, Moorfoot Runner Thomas Hilton and Lasswade's Rowan Taylor at the latest Scottish junior hill-running championships at East Lomond in Fife (Photo: Neil Renton)

His time of 28:06 knocked three seconds off the previous record.

Hilton was one of three members of the Peebles club to make the top 10 for that age group, the others being James Moore and Luke Grieve, finishing eighth in 33:47 and 10th in 35:00 respectively.

Gala Harrier Zico Field was third back in 30:07.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From right, Gala Harrier Isla Paterson, Highland's Katie Meek and Pitreavie's Ariane Baillie at the latest junior Scottish hill-running championships at East Lomond in Fife (Photo: Neil Renton)

Moorfoot and Gala both featured in the U17 girls’ top five too, the latter’s Isla Paterson finishing second in 35:10 and the former’s Elena Lee fifth in 39:00.

Gala also claimed three top-10 places in the U15 race for girls and one in the boys’ version, thanks to Kirsty Rankine, Ava Richardson, Elise Field and Archie Dalgleish, getting back fourth in 17:14, sixth in 17:55, seventh in 18:55 and fourth in 15:40 respectively.

The Galashiels club had one of the front-runners in the U13 boys’ race as well, Charlie Dalgliesh finishing second in 16:55.

Moorfoot Runners' Thomas Hilton on the run at East Lomond in Fife (Photo: Neil Renton)