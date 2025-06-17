Borderer Scout Adkin still top of World Mountain-Running Association’s 2025 women’s world cup leaderboard after round-four win in Poland

Scout Adkin celebrating her second World Mountain-Running Association world cup victory of this season at Tatra Fest in Poland on Sunday (Photo: Malgosia Photography for Tatra Fest)

Borderer Scout Adkin remains top of the World Mountain-Running Association’s 2025 women’s world cup leaderboard after winning round four in Poland on Sunday.

The Moorfoot Runners senior completed Tatra Fest’s near-16-mile course, with 1,700m of ascent, at ​Zakopane in 2:50:36, almost six minutes in front of Polish runner-up Weronika Matuszczak, placing ninth overall.

Matuszczak clocked 2:56:06 for tenth place all told, with third female finisher and fellow Pole Iwona Januszyk 12th in 3:02:45.

Following the Peebles 31-year-old’s opening-round win in Romania at the start of last month and two second places in Italy later in May, that takes her points tally for the campaign thus far, with 11 rounds to go, to 134.

That’s 34 clear of second-placed Philaries-Jeruto Kisang’s century, with fellow Kenyan Valentine Jepkoech Rutto third on 85.

Adkin is one of only two Britons in the leaderboard’s top ten, the other being Shropshire’s Sara Willhoit, sixth with 36 points.

Rounds five and six follow in California, near Lake Tahoe, in the USA this coming Friday and Sunday, with six more on the way in July – two apiece in China, France and Italy, respectively at Chongli in Hebei Province, Briancon in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur region and Premana in Lombardy – and three in August, one at Zinal in Switzerland and a two-legged final in Slovenia at Kamnik and Ljubljana.

Sunday’s men’s race was won by male leaderboard front-runner Paul Machoka in 2:22:16, with fellow Kenyan Kevin Kibet second in 2:26:14 and Poland’s Marcel Fabian third in 2:33:50.