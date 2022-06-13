Borderer Sarah Robertson tells of pride at leading Scottish women’s hockey team at Commonwealth Games

Selkirk's Sarah Robertson, right, playing for Great Britain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan last year (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

The Borderer, named as squad skipper in May, will be taking part in her third Commonwealth Games following previous appearances at Glasgow in 2014 and Australia’s Gold Coast in 2018.

Hampstead and Westminster player Robertson, 28, said: “Being captain offers a different dynamic for me and it’s a huge honour to captain the team at the Commonwealth Games.

“The group are in a really good place, so it’s exciting moving into the summer.

“We haven’t really seen much of some of the other countries – for example, Australia and New Zealand have only really been playing each other, so we’ve not had many matches against those countries – so it’s a bit of an unknown, but we’re in a really good group and I think we can cause an upset.

“I think the squad are a really good blend of people who have been there and done it, and then some of the players going for the first time still have 50 or 60 caps.

“We’ve got a group who have played together for quite a few years now.

“After Covid, it’s so good to come together again as a team and then with other sports at a major event as Team Scotland.

“It’s a unique feeling and a feeling that people have really missed.

“It’s always special to wear the tartan and join together with the other sports.”

Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medallist Robertson is one of nine players with Commonwealth Games experience on their CVs in the squad announced this week, and they’re joined by nine players making their debuts at the event.

Scotland have been drawn in the competition’s pool B with Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Kenya.

The Scots finished fourth in their five-team pool in 2018 and third in 2014 so they’ll be hoping to improve on those placings this time round and challenge for a place in the knockout stages.

Elinor Middlemiss, Team Scotland’s chef de mission said: “I am absolutely delighted for all the players selected for the women’s hockey squad.

“Representing Scotland is incredibly special and taking part in a UK-based games will be a very special moment for these players.

“There is a great mix of experience in this squad and I am looking forward to seeing the players compete in Birmingham.”

Chris Duncan, head coach of the women’s hockey squad, added: “I’m really excited. Obviously, the selection period is very tough for so many reasons, but from my perspective, we have selected an extremely exciting squad.

“There’s balance across the squad in terms of different characteristics and personalities, which I think really brings things to life, and I really feel like we’ve picked an amazingly strong squad that allows us to go down to Birmingham and give a great account of ourselves.

“Our expectation is to go and play our brand of hockey and show our brand of hockey to the world. That’s the chance you have when you play on the world stage, which is something we don’t get all the time, so we’ll go down there with high hopes to show people what we can do.

“If we focus on process, and do the best we can, then results will take care of themselves.

“To see other athletes competing, and be in and around the events will be great, but I already feel like there’s a real sense of team. We’ll not just be there as Scottish Hockey, we’re there as Team Scotland, and I know the success of other athletes and teams will really help push us on to try and do something special.”

Games run from July 29 to August 8 at Birmingham University’s hockey and squash centre.