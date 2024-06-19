Borderer Sarah Robertson named in Great Britain women’s hockey squad for second Olympics on bounce

Borders hockey star Sarah Robertson during Team GB's Paris 2024 kitting-out in Birmingham on Tuesday (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)

Selkirk’s Sarah Robertson has been selected for Great Britain’s women’s hockey squad for the second Olympics on the bounce.

The 30-year-old, formerly with Tweedbank’s Fjordhus Reivers but now at London club Hampstead and Westminster, is one of three Scots in Team GB’s 16-strong squad for this summer’s Paris Olympics.

The others heading to France are Dundee’s Charlotte Watson and Edinburgh’s Amy Costello, with Glasgow’s Jess Buchanan accompanying them as a travelling reserve.

It’ll be attacking midfielder Robertson’s second Olympics after helping land a bronze medal at 2021’s in Japan by scoring during GB’s 4-3 win against India.

She’s also represented Scotland at three Commonwealth Games – in 2014 in Glasgow, 2018 in Australia and 2022 in Birmingham.

The former Selkirk High School pupil’s squad will share a group with Australia, Argentina, Spain, the USA and South Africa.

Their head coach, David Ralph, said: “A huge congratulations goes to the players that have been selected to represent Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“Whether this is your fourth games or your first, being selected for an Olympics is an incredibly special moment which I know means a lot to all of our players.

“The GB women’s squad has a long history at the Olympic Games, and we now have the opportunity to create our own history.

“This is our moment and our chance to create memories for life.

“To the whole squad, I want to recognise their hard work and dedication that they’ve shown for the whole cycle.