Borderer Samantha Kinghorn on shortlist to be named para athlete of year
Gordon’s Samantha Kinghorn is in the running for another accolade to add to the two medals she won at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics earlier this month.
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 9:23 am
Updated
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 9:24 am
The 25-year-old, winner of a silver medal in the women’s T53 400m race in Japan and a bronze one in the T53 100m, has been shortlisted for the title of para athlete of the year by Scottish Athletics.
The Borderer is up against Kayleigh Haggo, Maria Lyle and Owen Miller for that 4J Studios-sponsored award.
The winner will be revealed at a ceremony in Glasgow on Saturday, October 9, with five-time Olympian Jo Pavey attending as guest of honour.
Josh Kerr, Eilish McColgan, Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie are in the running to be named athlete of the year.