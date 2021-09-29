Borderer Samantha Kinghorn on shortlist to be named para athlete of year

The 25-year-old, winner of a silver medal in the women’s T53 400m race in Japan and a bronze one in the T53 100m, has been shortlisted for the title of para athlete of the year by Scottish Athletics.

The Borderer is up against Kayleigh Haggo, Maria Lyle and Owen Miller for that 4J Studios-sponsored award.

The winner will be revealed at a ceremony in Glasgow on Saturday, October 9, with five-time Olympian Jo Pavey attending as guest of honour.