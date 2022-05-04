Borderer Samantha Kinghorn goes distance for 10,000m wheelchair race win in London

Gordon Paralympian Samantha Kinghorn proved she can go the distance by winning the women’s elite wheelchair race at the Vitality 10,000m event in London on Monday.

By Darin Hutson
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 11:36 am
Gold medallist Samantha Kinghorn celebrating after winning the Vitality London women's wheelchair 10,000m road race on Monday (Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old, switching from her usual sprint disciplines to test herself over six miles, finished in 24 minutes and 45 seconds.

She’s now switch her focus back from road to track and shorter distances, though, ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this year and the next Paralympics in France in 2024.

“I’ll hopefully go to the Commonwealth Games and do a 1,500m and then I’ll be stepping it down for the sprints in Paris for the Paralympics,” she said.

“I don’t feel any pressure on the road and love it.”

Kinghorn clocked 3:39.18 in a 1,500m race at last month’s British Athletics Coventry Spring Meet to put herself in contention for Commonwealth Games selection, that being the last event prior to the qualification deadline.

