Borderer Samantha Kinghorn celebrating after going fourth at World Para Athletics Championships

Wheelchair athlete Samantha Kinghorn celebrating after winning the women's 100m T53 final on day seven of 2023's Para Athletics World Championships in Paris on Friday (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The Gordon 27-year-old picked up that fourth and final medal on Sunday evening in the Paris event’s universal 4x100m relay.

Wheelchair athlete Kinghorn teamed up with England’s Zac Shaw, Jonnie Peacock and Sophie Hahn to clock 48.07 seconds and pick up silver medals for Great Britain after apparent winners Canada were disqualified for a botched change-over.

That team effort followed an individual women’s T53 400m silver on Saturday, T53 100m gold and championship record on Friday and T53 800m silver last Tuesday.

Following that fourth podium placing, the former Earlston High School pupil said: “It was awesome.

“I was nervous going into it. As Jonnie said, we’re so used to being in individual events, so being down in the call-room and having so many more people there, I really enjoyed that. It gives you that extra confidence.

“If, when I was a little girl, someone had said to me ‘one day at a world championships, you’re going to win a medal in every event’, I wouldn’t have believed it, but that’s what I’m doing now.

“I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity.”

Kinghorn, joint team captain with Leicestershire discus-thrower Dan Greaves, was also delighted by her gold and record time of 15.93 two days earlier after edging out Switzerland’s Catherine Debrunner, though those tables were turned over 400m the day after.

“I wanted to become world champion, and to do it is an incredible feeling,” said Kinghorn, also a presenter for the BBC One series Countryfile.

“I was really chilled going into it but I honestly didn’t think I had it in me.

“I knew I had to focus on my own race. All I could control was myself, so my coach left me with the simple words of ‘fast, fast, fast!’

“Even when I crossed the line, I didn’t know if I had won it, so I was just waiting for my name to come up. When it did, it was such an incredible feeling.

“I just burst into tears. I could see my mum in the crowd – she was already on the phone, probably talking to all my family already. My dad and boyfriend are here too, so it is lovely to share this moment with them all.

“I knew I was in good shape and I’ve been dragged around to fast times in training. I’ve been training with Hannah Cockroft and Nathan Maguire, so they have been pushing me hard. I knew I had been in good company and pushing really well, but I didn’t know I could become world champion.