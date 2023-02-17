Borderer Ruby Maclean picked for Scottish under-17 netball squad competing at European championship in Northern Ireland

Peebles netball player Ruby Maclean

It’s the second time the Peebles 15-year-old has been called upon to represent her country, having captained the under-17s back in September too at 2022’s world school games in Leicestershire.

This year’s championship takes place in Belfast from next Thursday until Sunday, February 26, and will see ten countries face off in two competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland will be competing in the main championship alongside England, Wales, the United Arab Emirates and hosts Northern Ireland, with Gibraltar, the Isle of Man, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland and a Northern Irish development side contesting an accompanying challenge event.

As well as representing her district, Ruby plays for Peebles Netball Club and the town’s Stuart Netball Club and high school.

Ruby’s coach, Clare McNab, is delighted to see her get another international call-up, telling us: “Ruby’s hard work and dedication to her netball is testament to the fact that if you put your heart and soul into something, it will pay off.

“She never misses a training session and she’s got a fabulous attitude. We will all be rooting for her in Belfast.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eilidh Clarke, Libby Clark, Heidi Dawson, Lexy Gillies, Francesca Hall, Eva Howitt, Rachel Hughes, Onomen Ibhanesebhor, Amelie Smith, Mira Tallentire and Mckenna Wilkinson make up the rest of head coach Nikki Lloyd’s squad.

Lloyd added: “The European netball under-17 championship is a valuable opportunity for young athletes to experience all aspects of international competition and being an international athlete on and off the court.

“It provides a platform for them to perform on the international stage against England, Northern Ireland, Wales and the UAE and is a critical part of their development on their pathway to an international journey.

“The U17s’ long squad are a talented and driven group and have consistently shown a strong desire to learn, grow and understand what it means to represent Netball Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad