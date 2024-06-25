Kelso's Oscar Onley is about to take part in cycling's Tour de France for the first time, riding for Dutch-based Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL (Photo: Chris Auld)

Kelso cyclist Oscar Onley has been selected for Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL’s squad to contest this year’s Tour de France.

The three-week tour starts in Rimini in Italy on Saturday and ends with a time-trial from Monaco to Nice.

That will be the first time the near-121-year-old tour has concluded with a time trial since 1989 and its first finish outwith Paris in over 100 years.

Onley, 21, is the only Scot in his Netherlands-based team’s eight-strong squad and the tour’s 111th edition will be his first.

Accompanying the former Kelso Wheelers member as he seeks to add to his first professional win during Australia’s Tour Down Under in January will be Romain Bardet, Warren Barguil, John Degenlolb, Nils Eekhoff, Fabio Jakobsen, Frank van den Broek and Bram Welten.

Their coach Matt Winston said: “We’re looking forward to being on the start-line of the Tour de France once again.

“This year we go in with the sole focus of going for day results, whether that be in the sprint finishes, in the mountains or on the rolling terrain in between.

“We have an exciting group of riders who are all committed to that, but we will need to be smart about when and where we use our energy to maximise our chances.

“In the pure sprints, we will go with Fabio as our finisher, with John, Bram and Nils as his final lead-out.

“In the hills and mountains, we have the likes of Romain, Warren, Frank and Oscar, the latter two making their Tour de France debuts.

“We believe everyone in the team can play a role in the finale on the right stage and in the right circumstances.

“We will need to show good teamwork from the off as we can expect a hard start on the climbs in Italy before some sprint opportunities after that.

“From that point, there is a variety of parcours and terrain over the three weeks where we can be in the mix.