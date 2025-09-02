Borderer Nina Cessford a winner twice over at 2025’s Birnam Highland Games

Nina Cessford at 2025’s Crieff Highland Gathering earlier in August (Photo: Sharon Beveridge)

Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Nina Cessford was a winner at the double at 2025’s Birnam Highland Games on Saturday, finishing first both in a 90m veterans’ handicap and the Perth and Kinross event’s 200m open.

Cessford’s winning times were 10.23 seconds for the veterans’ sprint and 22.71 seconds over 110m further, from marks of 22.5m and 56m.

She was part of an all-Borders podium in the former, with Kelso’s John Fleming finishing second and Hawick’s John Paxton third, going from 11m and 18m.

Dunfermline’s Rachel Barnett was runner-up to Cessford over 200m, with Lasswade’s Charlie Carstairs third, from marks of 62m and 25m.

Nina Cessford, right, after finishing third over 200m at August’s Crieff Highland Gathering, with Jarrod Dartnell, centre, and Rachel Barnett (Photo: Sharon Beveridge)

Cessford’s clubmate Scott Tindle was also among the games’ winners, finishing the 90m open first in 10.12 seconds, handicapped at 4.5m, with Kelso’s Douglas Young second and Carstairs third, going from 2.5m and 8.5m.

Young was runner-up in a 100-yard scratch championship too, with Edinburgh’s Allan Hamilton winning in 10.31 seconds and Tindle third.

Another Young, Hawick’s Mark, picked up two podium places, finishing second in an 805m scratch championship and third, from a 55m mark, in a handicap race five metres shorter.

The former was won by Edinburgh’s Douglas Bringhurst in 2:05.32, with Galsgow’s Greg Louden third, and the latter by Barnett, from 212.5m, in 1:58.47, with TLJT’s Rory Macdonald second, from 90m.

All five of the day’s youth races were won by Borderers, four of them by members of Kelso’s Addie Gray Running School, two of them as part of podium clean sweeps for the club.

Their winners were Evie Leonard over 90m in 10.38 seconds, from 17.5m; Elsie Douglas over 200m in 22.56 seconds, from 73m; Martha Davis-Walker over 800m in 1:59.50, from 230m; and Leo Tait over 1,600m in 4:39.59, from 190m.

Tait was also second over 800m, from a 95m mark, and his clubmate Rory Fleming was second over twice that distance, from 340m, and third over 200m, from 59m.

Further podium spots for the Kelso club went to Ben Nairn and Iona Douglas, respectively second and third over 90m, from 8.5m and 29m, and Reece Jackson for finishing second over 200m, from 54m.

A scratch 100-yard championship for youths was won by Innerleithen’s Stuart Whiteford for the second year on the bounce in 11.41 seconds, with, also as they were 12 months prior, Nairn second and his clubmate Erin Jackson third.

This year’s Argyllshire Gathering, held at Oban two days prior, saw Peebles’ Samantha Turnbull pick up a first place over 200m, in 21.36 seconds, from a 44m mark, and a second in a women-only race over 100m, from scratch, to Glasgow’s Lorne Kerr, winner in 12.64 seconds, with Turnbull’s twin sister Natasha third.

Two other podium places were claimed by Innerleithen’s Dean Whiteford, third over both 400m and 1,600m, from marks of 75m and 220m, with Glasgow’s Callum Letham winning the former in 59.86 seconds, from 28m, and Forfar’s Craig Bell the latter in 4:24.73, from 380m.

Next up as the circuit continues are Braemar Highland Gathering and Peebles Highland Games this coming Saturday and Blairgowrie and Rattray’s games on Sunday.

Admission to Saturday’s Peebles games, at the town’s Hay Lodge Park, is £8 for adults and £5 for concessions. For details, go to https://www.peebleshighlandgames.com/