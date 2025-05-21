Borderer Louis Whyte selected to represent Scotland at jumps international in England
The Peebles 18-year-old is part of a team of five heading to Essex on Monday to compete in this year’s Bedford International Games at Chelmsford Athletics Stadium.
They’ll be up against athletes from the other home countries at three age levels at that jumps pathway international, being held along with four throwing competitions.
Whyte, representing Edinburgh Athletic Club, will be contesting the under-20 men’s long jump.
The former Peebles rugby winger’s capital city clubmate Matthew Tait will be competing in the under-23 men’s high jump.
Joining them will be Cumbernauld Amateur Athletics Club’s Hannah Wallace, entered for that same age band’s women’s long jump, and Leanna Elliot, set to compete at under-18 girls’ high jump, along with Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club’s Anna Reid, contesting the same event as Elliot.
Next week’s event follows a second place for under-20 long jump for Whyte, now a student at Loughborough University in Leicestershire, at Sunday’s Loughborough International with a distance of 7.11m, 15cm behind English winner Regan Corrin, a Great Britain junior.