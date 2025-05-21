Borderer Louis Whyte selected to represent Scotland at jumps international in England

By Darin Hutson
Published 21st May 2025, 13:05 BST
Gold medal-winning long-jumper Louis Whyte pictured at Grangemouth last yearplaceholder image
Gold medal-winning long-jumper Louis Whyte pictured at Grangemouth last year
Borderer Louis Whyte has been selected to represent Scotland at an international athletics event in England next week.

The Peebles 18-year-old is part of a team of five heading to Essex on Monday to compete in this year’s Bedford International Games at Chelmsford Athletics Stadium.

They’ll be up against athletes from the other home countries at three age levels at that jumps pathway international, being held along with four throwing competitions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whyte, representing Edinburgh Athletic Club, will be contesting the under-20 men’s long jump.

The former Peebles rugby winger’s capital city clubmate Matthew Tait will be competing in the under-23 men’s high jump.

Joining them will be Cumbernauld Amateur Athletics Club’s Hannah Wallace, entered for that same age band’s women’s long jump, and Leanna Elliot, set to compete at under-18 girls’ high jump, along with Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club’s Anna Reid, contesting the same event as Elliot.

Next week’s event follows a second place for under-20 long jump for Whyte, now a student at Loughborough University in Leicestershire, at Sunday’s Loughborough International with a distance of 7.11m, 15cm behind English winner Regan Corrin, a Great Britain junior.

Related topics:EnglandScotlandEssex
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice