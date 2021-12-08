Borderer Kieran Fulton among winners at Scottish east district cross-country championships

From left, Moorfoot Runners' Kieran Fulton, Luke Grieve, Shaun Pyman and Thomas Hilton at Stirling

Fulton completed the 4.2km course in 15 minutes and 10 seconds after overtaking Lasswade’s Andrew McWilliam and Rowan Taylor, with clubmate Thomas Hilton following in fourth place in a field of 61 runners in 15:28, earning the Peebles group a team gold.

Fulton afterwards told how he’d brought past experience of competing against the Lasswade pair to bear, saying: “I learned a lot about my pacing and tactics from my last two races against these lads and I knew I had to work hard over that final kilometre to stay close enough to give myself a chance.”

Gala Harrier Zico Field finished 10th in 15:49 and Teviotdale Harrier Irvine Welsh 20th in 16:36.

Three Gala Harriers finished in the top 20 in the 3.2km under-13 girls’ race – Kirsty Rankine sixth in 13:29, Elise Field 13th in 13:57, Ava Richardson 14th in 14:05 and Kacie Brown 15th in 14:06.

Two members of the Galashiels club finished in the fastest third of the 60 runners contesting the under-13 boys’ race over the same distance, Archie Dalgliesh in ninth in 12:16 and Charlie Dalgliesh in 18th in 12:57.

Moorfoot Runners accounted for two top-20 places among the 57 under-15 girls competing over 4.2km, Lola Lockyer finishing 12th in 18:09 and Elena Lee 19th in 19:00. They were beaten to the finishing line by Gala Harrier Erin Gray, however, as she came home seventh in a time of 17:48.

Teviotdale Harrier Conan Harper was the first Borderer back in the under-17 men’s race over 5.7km, finishing fifth in 20:07. Gala Harrier Ewan Christie wasn’t far behind, in ninth place on 20:38, with Cameron Rankine 21st on 22:18.

Gala Harrier Isla Paterson finished sixth in the under-17 women’s race over 5.7km in a time of 24:28.

Teviotdale Harrier Thomas Macaskill’s time of 28:24 saw him finish 20th in the under-20 men’s race over 6.4km.

Clubmate Maisie Ballantyne competed in the women’s version of that race, finishing 10th in a time of 32:11.