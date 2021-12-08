Borderer Kieran Fulton among winners at Scottish east district cross-country championships
Borders athletes were among the winners at Scottish Athletics’ east district cross-country championships at Stirling on Saturday, with Moorfoot Runners’ Kieran Fulton finishing first in the under-15 boys’ race.
Fulton completed the 4.2km course in 15 minutes and 10 seconds after overtaking Lasswade’s Andrew McWilliam and Rowan Taylor, with clubmate Thomas Hilton following in fourth place in a field of 61 runners in 15:28, earning the Peebles group a team gold.
Fulton afterwards told how he’d brought past experience of competing against the Lasswade pair to bear, saying: “I learned a lot about my pacing and tactics from my last two races against these lads and I knew I had to work hard over that final kilometre to stay close enough to give myself a chance.”
Gala Harrier Zico Field finished 10th in 15:49 and Teviotdale Harrier Irvine Welsh 20th in 16:36.
Three Gala Harriers finished in the top 20 in the 3.2km under-13 girls’ race – Kirsty Rankine sixth in 13:29, Elise Field 13th in 13:57, Ava Richardson 14th in 14:05 and Kacie Brown 15th in 14:06.
Two members of the Galashiels club finished in the fastest third of the 60 runners contesting the under-13 boys’ race over the same distance, Archie Dalgliesh in ninth in 12:16 and Charlie Dalgliesh in 18th in 12:57.
Moorfoot Runners accounted for two top-20 places among the 57 under-15 girls competing over 4.2km, Lola Lockyer finishing 12th in 18:09 and Elena Lee 19th in 19:00. They were beaten to the finishing line by Gala Harrier Erin Gray, however, as she came home seventh in a time of 17:48.
Teviotdale Harrier Conan Harper was the first Borderer back in the under-17 men’s race over 5.7km, finishing fifth in 20:07. Gala Harrier Ewan Christie wasn’t far behind, in ninth place on 20:38, with Cameron Rankine 21st on 22:18.
Gala Harrier Isla Paterson finished sixth in the under-17 women’s race over 5.7km in a time of 24:28.
Teviotdale Harrier Thomas Macaskill’s time of 28:24 saw him finish 20th in the under-20 men’s race over 6.4km.
Clubmate Maisie Ballantyne competed in the women’s version of that race, finishing 10th in a time of 32:11.
Gala Harrier Sara Green came 20th in 36:51 in the 8.6km senior masters women’s race.