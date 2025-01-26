Borderer Julie Forrest racks up hat-trick of ladies’ singles titles at 2025’s World Indoor Bowls Championships

Hawick’s Julie Forrest after racking up a hat-trick of ladies’ singles titles at this year’s World Indoor Bowls Championships in Norfolk last Thursday (Photo: World Bowls Tour)

Hawick’s Julie Forrest notched up a hat-trick of ladies’ singles titles at this year’s World Indoor Bowls Championships.

The 56-year-old, ranked seventh in the world at the moment, followed up her 2019 and 2020 title wins with a third at 2025’s final in Hopton-on-Sea, near Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, last Thursday by getting the better of East Lothian’s Beth Riva.

Teviotdale Indoor Bowling Club member Forrest beat her fellow Scot 2-1, winning their first and last games by 11-8 and 2-0, sandwiching a 9-8 victory for the 21-year-old.

That victory, broadcast live on BBC Two, is her fifth world indoor championships title all told as she won at mixed pairs in 2021 alongside North Ayrshire’s Stewart Anderson and in 2024 with Cambridgeshire’s Nicky Brett.

Forrest made it to this year’s final by beating Suffolk’s Katherine Rednall in the last eight a week ago on Sunday, making amends for her loss to the English 28 year-old in 2024’s final, and another English opponent, Devon’s Nicole Rogers, in last Wednesday’s semi-finals.

Both those games yielded 2-1 scorelines, with Forrest losing 9-4 then winning by 9-8 and 2-1 against Rednall and going down 8-3 but then bouncing back with 7-5 and 2-1 victories versus Rogers, 27.

Thursday’s final saw Forrest fall 4-0 behind to Gifford’s Riva, making her tournament debut, in their first set before staging a comeback to win 11-8, then go 6-0 ahead after four ends in their second before being edged out by 9-8, taking it to a tie-breaker she won 2-0.

Forrest was chuffed to bits to rack up a handful of indoor championships titles, cheered on by daughter Alex and sister Susan, telling the World Bowls Tour’s Facebook page afterwards: “I’m delighted. I’m exhausted but just really happy to have got over the line.

“That game was unbelievable. I just had to say to myself ‘there are 11 ends, you’ll get yourself sorted, just keep going’.

“It ended up as a tie-break and then it was a matter of recomposing myself and just saying ‘right, you’ve put yourself in this position, just try and finish it now’, which I was fortunate enough to do.

“I know Beth so well and she played outstandingly to keep herself in that game.”

Law student Riva, 2025’s mixed doubles winner last Tuesday alongside Aberdeenshire’s Jason Banks, repaid that compliment, saying: “I am delighted to have competed in a final like that and it was a great week. I enjoyed every moment.

“I was beaten by the better player. Julie was unbelievably good. No matter how close I was getting my balls, she was determined. She is a worthy winner and a legend who deserves the trophy.”