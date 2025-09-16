Borderer Isla Paterson goes for gold at junior mountain-running championships
Paterson took the individual gold medal in the under-20 women’s class and also helped her Scotland win team gold too, completing a 6.84km course in Snowdonia with 300m of ascent and descent in 30:55, placing 21st overall in a field of 44.
That was just short of half a minute ahead of female runner-up Anna McGookin’s time of 31:23 for Northern Ireland, earning her 22nd place all told.
Paterson was the only Borderer in a Scottish team of four also featuring Edinburgh’s Jessica Taylor, Haddington’s Emily Atkinson and Aberdeen’s Hania Czebreszuk.
Taylor was third female finisher, and 24th overall, in 31:53, with Atkinson fourth, and 25th all together, in 32:24 and Czebreszuk sixth, and 27th overall, in 32:39.
Paterson’s fellow Borderer Thomas Hilton, of Moorfoot Runners, was lined up to run for Scotland’s under-20 men but was forced to withdraw as he was unwell, with Central Athletic Club’s Alex Dunlop taking his place alongside Lasswade’s Rowan Taylor, Ross County’s Lachlan Thomas and Edinburgh’s Ethan Lorimer.
Taylor was fourth in 27:16, Thomas sixth in 27:26, Dunlop seventh in 27:27 and Lorimer 23rd in 31:36, earning a team silver medal.
Paterson’s clubmate Seb Darlow was selected for Scotland’s under-17 boys’ team to compete over a 6.23km with 257m of ups and downs and he finished seventh in a field of 45 in 26:31.
His teammates were Ross County’s Bill Sutherland, Stewartry’s Ben Hodson and Central’s Joel Gillan and they finished respectively first in 25:19, fourth in 25:37 and sixth in 26:08, earning the Scots another team gold.
Also running in that race for their club rather than their country were Moorfoot’s Jack Foley and Thea Harris, placing eighth in 26:50 and 33rd in 31:45 as tenth female finisher.
Their two team golds and equal quantity of team silvers saw the Scots share the City of Edinburgh Trophy for best performing team on the day with England.