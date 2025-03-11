Borderer Henry Clarkson crowned as Scottish triple-jump champion for third year on trot

Henry Clarkson winning the men’s triple-jump title at Sunday’s Scottish indoor athletics championships in Glasgow (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Borderer Henry Clarkson was crowned as Scottish triple-jump champion for the third year on the bounce in Glasgow on Sunday.

The Peebles 25-year-old, representing Edinburgh Athletic Club, claimed that title again with a jump of 15.37m at this year’s Scottish Athletics senior and under-17 indoor championships at the city’s Emirates Arena, postponed from January.

That was 2.28m further than the 13.09m recorded by runner-up Kieran Halliday, of Cumbernauld Amateur Athletics Club.

Clarkson’s latest medal was his third in the space of a month, following another gold at 2025’s British Universities and Colleges Sport Athletics Championships at Sheffield in mid-February and a bronze at the UK Athletics Indoor Championships at Birmingham six days later, with the latter believed to be the first podium place for triple-jump to have been claimed by a Scot this century.

Henry Clarkson after winning the men’s triple-jump title at Sunday’s Scottish indoor athletics championshhips in Glasgow, with runner-up Kieran Halliday and third-placed Andrew Lumsden (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Clarkson, coached by Linda Nicholson, was delighted to rack up a hat-trick of medal successes, saying: “I won at BUCS and then landed bronze at the British championships so this is my third championship with podium.

“Obviously the seniors were delayed from the end of January but I think it is important to compete in the Scottish championships and I’m happy to finish with gold after a really strong indoor season.”

Clarkson managed a final-round distance of 15.45m at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena and 14.98m at Sheffield the weekend before.

Other Borderers competing at Sunday’s championships included Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Tess Renwick, seventh in the under-17 girls’ 60m final in 8.17, and her elder sister Evie, fifth in the senior women’s race over the same distance in 7.84, two places and eight-tenths of a second ahead of West Linton’s Stacey Downie.

The Renwicks’ TLJT clubmate Cameron Tindle was seventh in the senior men’s 60m in 7.03 and Gala Harriers’ Iris Dennison was 12th in the under-17 girls’ long jump with 4.63m.