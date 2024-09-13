Borderer Craig Anderson lands taekwon-do black belt at age of 11
The Selkirk 11-year-old has been taking part in United Kingdom Taekwon-Do Council classes run by Paul Priestley in Hawick and Berwick for the last seven years and is delighted to see his dedication pay off so soon.
“When I started taekwon-do at the age of four, I didn’t think I would be a black belt by the age of 11,” said the youngster, a pupil at his home-town’s Knowepark Primary School.
“I enjoyed training when I first started and worked through the age levels.
“I started training four or five times a week about 18 months after I joined UKTC as I enjoyed the classes and learning about traditional taekwon-do.
“I have made lots of new friends through competing and representing Scotland at previous competitions.
“My team-mates are now like an extended family and they all supported me leading up to taking my black belt test.
“I am still in shock that I actually have my black belt but I am really looking forward to learning more and progressing in the future.”
This year’s European championships south of the border will be held at Hertfordshire Sports Village at Hatfield from Friday, October 25, to Sunday, October 27, and they’ll be hosted by Lee Hollingsworth, president of the International Taekwon-Do Federation’s English union.
Craig – given a £350 grant by the Galashiels-based Rowan Boland Trust to help cover the cost of competing in next month’s championships – is also planning to compete in the federation’s world council’s 2024 Professor Chang Ung Cup open competition at Wishaw’s Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility in North Lanarkshire on Sunday, November 3.
