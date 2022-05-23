Borderer Angus Bryce helps Scots sweep to victory at World Junior Curling Championships

Angus Bryce, right, and Scott Hyslop in action for Scotland against Germany at 2022's World Junior Curling Championships in Jonkoping in Sweden (Photo: WCF/Cheyenne Boone)

The 20-year-old was part of the four-strong team skippered by James Craik that racked up a 7-1 victory over Germany in the competition’s final yesterday, May 22, in Jonkoping.

They had to overcome an early setback in the form of Craik’s first delivery of the match being sent off course by a pick, stopping him setting up a chance for a two at the opening end, but he managed to take out one of three counting German stones to get his team, also including Scott Hyslop and Niall Ryder, on the scoreboard.

Following a blanked second end, the Scots got their noses in front of Benny Kapp’s German side at the third end when Craik’s takeout with his final stone left Kapp facing three opposing shots, with Kelso Curling Club member Bryce sweeping his stone past the tee-line for a steal of two, putting them 3-0 ahead.

Kelso's Angus Bryce, second from right, and his Scotland team-mates at 2022's World Junior Curling Championships in Jonkoping in Sweden (Photo: WCF/Cheyenne Boone)

Craik, 20, explained how his team had turned adversity to their advantage afterwards, saying: “The pick could have been a turning point at the start of the game.

“To not have a range-finder and for your first stone of the world final to pick and be nowhere near wasn’t great, but we kept composed and I just trusted my own throw and managed to make that nose-hit against three.

“As much as it hurt with the pick, to make that shot really filled me with confidence and settled any nerves that I had.

“It was such a clinical performance.

“All the boys played fantastic, and it was very rare that Germany had a simple shot of any sort or had a chance to put us under any real pressure. It was just the perfect game for us.

“We’ve been great front-runners, so when we got that lead, even just the one shot at the first end, we were happy that they had to come to us, and when we got the steal of two, that really gave us the chance to start putting them to work.”

For Craik, the win was the culmination of four years’ effort, having been part of Ross Whyte’s bronze medal-winning team at the 2019 championships and picking up another bronze in 2020 along with Bryce and Ryder.

“It’s something I’ve thought about ever since I’ve started curling,” added Craik.

“I’ve watched people win it, the likes of Bruce Mouat when he won gold, and it was such a turning point in his career. He’s just gone on from there.

“To equal his achievement at the world juniors and to be able to call myself a world champion is just crazy for me.