Border Counties Rally returning after two years off

A car taking part in a previous Border Counties Rally (Photo: Hawick and Border Car Club)

It’s returning after two years off due to coronavirus restrictions but is being moved back two months from its traditional March date and will take place on Saturday, May 14.

Sponsored by Glasgow-based building firm Brick and Steel Construction, it will once again start and finish in Jedburgh, with its headquarters and a service area in St Boswells, and will take in the Tweed Valley and Wauchope Forest.

Organisers Hawick and Border Car Club are being joined by new co-promoters Berwick and District Motor Club to revive the long-running rally.

“We are delighted to reignite the Brick and Steel Border Counties Rally for 2022,” said course clerk Clayton Lackenby.

“The event is an established feature of the rallying calendar but has been missing for two years thanks to the complications of the pandemic, which has affected many motorsport events across the country.

“The enforced break has enabled the organising team to reinvigorate the event and offer competitors some classic tests in the Borders forests and bring a well-respected sporting occasion back to Jedburgh next May.”

The race will feature in the BTRDA rally series calendar for the first time since the early 1990s.

It will also mark the return of the SG Petch-sponsored Association of North East and Cumbria Car Clubs Rally Championship and Motoscope Northern Historic Rally Championship.

Lackenby added: “We are extremely excited by the return of the rally next year and extend our huge thanks to John McClory from Brick and Steel Construction for his support.

“We are also delighted to have the support of our new partners at Berwick and District Motor Club to ensure we can continue the progression of the event.

“We hope to provide competitors with new twists on some old favourites including the return of the hairpin in Cardrona which has not been used for several decades. It’s an exciting time for the team.”