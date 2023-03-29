News you can trust since 1855
Berwick Bandits back in speedway action

Berwick Bandits’ new speedway season starts this Friday with an away tie against Redcar Bears in the Direct Cabs SGB Championship Knockout Cup.

By Darin Hutson
Published 29th Mar 2023, 07:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 07:46 BST
2023's Berwick Bandits team are, back from left, Rory Schlein, Jye Etheridge, Jonas Knudsen and Thomas Jorgensen, with, front, Nathan Stoneman, Leon Flint and Connor Coles (Pic: Keith Hamblin)
That season opener gets under way at 7.30pm and their first home meeting follows this Saturday, starting at 7pm, that being the second leg of their cup tie against the Teessiders, and the winners will go on to face Glasgow Tigers.

As well as taking part in that cup competition, Berwick Bandits will race in the three-team Scottish section of the British Speedway Northern Series alongside Edinburgh Monarchs and Glasgow, taking on both those teams home and away.

Their first home match in the BSN series is on Saturday, April 15, versus Glasgow, with tapes up at 7pm at Shielfield Park.

The winners of the Scottish, northern English and southern English sections, plus the best-placed second team, will meet in two-legged knockout semi-finals, with the winners of those progressing to a final.

The Bandits will also compete in the Direct Cabs SGB Championship, facing another eight teams both home and away.

The top six teams qualify for the group stage before a play-off final for the title.

Their first meeting in the championship is on Saturday, May 6, and it’s at home against Scunthorpe Scorpions.

Berwick Bullets will be in the SGB National Development League and they will race against another seven teams home and away, with the top two meeting in a two-legged final.

Their first fixture is on Friday, April 7, and it’s away to Manchester’s Belle Vue Colts.

2023’s Bandits team are captained by Leon Flint, the 20-year-old being the sport’s British under-19 and under-21 champion last year.

Making up the rest of the team are Thomas Jorgensen, back after a previous two-year spell in Berwick; Rory Schlein, coming out of retirement to race again; Jonas Knudsen, signed up in June; Nathan Stoneman; Connor Coles, son of former Bandit Michael Coles; and Jye Etheridge, declared fit to ride despite dislocating his shoulder during Sam Masters’ testimonial at Wolverhampton on Sunday.

Coles will also be part of a Bullets team comprising captain Greg Blair, Danny Phillips, Berwick-born Mason Watson, Jamie Halder, Josh Embleton and Archie Freeman.

