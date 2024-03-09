Ayr raid yields winning double for Borders racehorse trainer Sandy Thomson with Whosmydaddy

Ryan Mania riding Whosmydaddy to victory for trainer Sandy Thomson at Musselburgh in February (Pic: Alan Raeburn)

The 7/4 favourite beat runner-up Euchan Falls, trained by East Ayrshire’s Mike Smith and ridden by Danny McMenamin, by over three lengths in the 4pm Virgin Bet Cheltenham Festival Money Back Handicap Chase to take its £4,225 top prize.

“He jumps well and he stays, so we might look at something like the Highland National at Perth later in the spring,” said Thomson after that three-mile race.

The six-year-old bay gelding, owned by Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe, was one of two horses entered by Thomson for that race, the other, 9/2 second-favourite Baron Briggs, finishing fourth with Brian Hughes in the saddle.

Whosmydaddy’s win in South Ayrshire was his second in the space of three weeks and altogether after notching up his debut victory, also with Mania riding, at Musselburgh last month.