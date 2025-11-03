Ayr raid yields win for Borders racehorse trainer Jackie Stephen
Johnston was back in the saddle as the six-year-old bay gelding beat Tommy Combats, ridden by Callum Bewley for Cumbrian trainer Martin Todhunter, by a length and a half in the two-mile-four-furlong Bet with Rails Bookmakers on Course Handicap Chase.
That win at 7-1, his third of the year and first since arriving at Jackie Stephen’s Lilliesleaf yard in September, earned prize money of £7,922.
Stephen said: “We thought he would have won last week as he’s such a strong stayer.
“He’s normally a great jumper and he tried to clear a shadow and the fence, which is why he made the mistake.”
Too Cool Forshrule was one of four Borders-trained horses in a field of 12 for that 2.29pm race in South Ayrshire, with Danny McMenamin finishing fifth on Stylish Recruit for Sandy Thomson’s Kelso yard, Craig Nichol getting home eighth on Nights in Venice for Hawick trainer Donald Whillans and Selkirk’s Stuart Coltherd seeing Grand Voyage pulled up by rider Ross Chapman.