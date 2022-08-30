Aussie cycling legend Richie Porte to star in Scottish Borders

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richie Porte (1st right) will be one of the stars on show (Pic by Alain Jocard AFP via Getty Images)

Stage two of this year’s race starts in Hawick at 11am, with a 175km route taking riders from 18 top teams across the Borders to the finish in Duns. The sprint finish in Duns’ Newtown Street is anticipated at around 3.30pm.

Councillor Scott Hamilton, Scottish Borders Council’s Executive Member for Community and Business Development, said: “The Scottish Borders has played host to the Tour of Britain on numerous occasions and each time the support at the roadside has been phenomenal. I have no doubt it will the same again next week.

“We are delighted to have been able to bring the race back for another stage start in Hawick, which provides a great opportunity to see the riders up close before racing starts. And in Duns there will be the Tour Village and a big screen to keep up to date on the race as it winds its way across the Borders.”

Starting in North Bridge Street, Hawick the race will take the riders out to Cogsmill, where there is a coffee morning and free parking at the Cogsmill Community Hall. Hawick Cycling Club members are also going to line the climb there, with other spectators encouraged to join them and make lots of noise as the Tour passes.

The race then heads to Bonchester Bridge and Jedburgh, where it will pass Jedburgh Abbey, before turning off the A68 at Bonjedward. At Kalemouth the riders turn for Morebattle, for the first sprint of the day, and then reach Town Yetholm before heading north-west to Kelso.

After racing through Kelso town centre it is a fast run alongside the River Tweed to the second sprint point in Coldstream. Lennel, Whitsome, Allanton and Chirnside then feature on the route before the riders head for the coast, passing Ayton on the way to Eyemouth.

At Coldingham the race heads back west, with another sprint in Reston before the climb to Cranshaws and the Whiteadder Reservoir. After a very short stretch in East Lothian and a climb to Wanside Rig, where the first King of the Mountains points will be on offer, the race returns to the Borders as it turns for Longformacus. Further points are available at the climbs at Mainslaughter Law and Hardens Hill before a speedy downhill stretch takes the race past Duns Golf Club.

The sprint for the finish line will wind up as the riders pass Berwickshire High School before a short uphill kick into Duns town centre and the finish line in Newtown Street.

Estimated race timings can be found on the Tour of Britain website. Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place in Hawick and in Duns, while rolling road closures will operate across the rest of the route. Details of all closures can be found at www.scotborders.gov.uk/tourofbritain