News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Athletics: Hawick man Mark Young lands 800m Open race at Crieff Highland Gathering on successful day for Borders athletes

Hawick’s Mark Young, running off a mark of 55m, won the 800m Open race at Sunday’s Crieff Highland Gathering.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 08:17 BST- 1 min read
Hawick's Mark Young wins 800m open race at Crieff Highland Gathering (Pic by Sharon Beveridge)Hawick's Mark Young wins 800m open race at Crieff Highland Gathering (Pic by Sharon Beveridge)
Hawick's Mark Young wins 800m open race at Crieff Highland Gathering (Pic by Sharon Beveridge)

Race commentator Craig Dunbar, who has attended 27 Games this summer in his role as Alva Games secretary, told the Southern Reporter: “Mark has had an excellent season, winning six races.

"He won the mile at Earlston on the first day of the season and also on the last day of the Borders season at Morebattle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He’s won two half miles at Hawick and Selkirk and the lap race at Peebles, plus he’s now got the Crieff mile as well.

"That’s his best ever run of results.

Most Popular

"He knocked on the door all last year but didn’t get there and this year he’s smashed the door wide open.”

Other Borders success in Crieff included Berwick ace Scott Tindle, of Tweed Leader Jed Track (TLJT), winning the 90m Open off a 4m mark in 9.73secs.

"That was a really tight handicap,” Dunbar said. “Looking at the heats I didn’t think Scott was going to win but he found an extra yard or so in the final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was a great run and Scott won after an extremely close finish.”

Euan Hood – who is originally from Peebles but now runs for Stirling – won the 90m Open Invitation in 9.9secs.

And other Borders success included Innerleithen’s Rory Macdonald landing the 400m Open in 50.03secs, Rachel Dumma of Kelso winning the 200m Youths in 22.46secs and Kelso’s Harry Fleming landing the 1600m Youths in 4mins 29.90secs.

Related topics:BordersAthleticsHawick