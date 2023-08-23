Hawick's Mark Young wins 800m open race at Crieff Highland Gathering (Pic by Sharon Beveridge)

Race commentator Craig Dunbar, who has attended 27 Games this summer in his role as Alva Games secretary, told the Southern Reporter: “Mark has had an excellent season, winning six races.

"He won the mile at Earlston on the first day of the season and also on the last day of the Borders season at Morebattle.

"He’s won two half miles at Hawick and Selkirk and the lap race at Peebles, plus he’s now got the Crieff mile as well.

"That’s his best ever run of results.

"He knocked on the door all last year but didn’t get there and this year he’s smashed the door wide open.”

Other Borders success in Crieff included Berwick ace Scott Tindle, of Tweed Leader Jed Track (TLJT), winning the 90m Open off a 4m mark in 9.73secs.

"That was a really tight handicap,” Dunbar said. “Looking at the heats I didn’t think Scott was going to win but he found an extra yard or so in the final.

"It was a great run and Scott won after an extremely close finish.”

Euan Hood – who is originally from Peebles but now runs for Stirling – won the 90m Open Invitation in 9.9secs.