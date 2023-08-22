Scottish champion Henry Clarkson with his coach Linda Nicholson (Submitted pic)

Clarkson’s stunning exploits in Grangemouth saw him land the triple jump crown after producing an impressive leap of 15m 36cm.

And Nicholson – who has coached triple jump ace Clarkson from the age of 12 – was also called up to the podium to receive a gold medal as coach to a new National Scottish Senior champion.

Nicholson and Clarkson have worked together for well over a decade, with the young triple jumper also having achieved national champion status indoors, during his period as a student at Loughborough College.

Although the Scottish Nationals outdoors was new territory for the young Kelso star with his long standing coach, he defied any fears by recording the magnificent leap which had only been outdone by his jump of 15m 46 the previous week when competing in Scotstoun for the Glasgow Jaguars, the Scottish national club team.

Coach Nicholson told the Southern Reporter: “It’s been quite a dream of mine to see Henry crowned Scottish Champion outdoors.

"And the icing on the cake was to see Henry beckon me up to the podium with him to receive my winning coach’s medal.

"That recognition was a lovely touch by Scottish Athletics and meant a lot to both Henry and myself.

"We closed Henry’s season with his Scottish Senior Championship win, and will soon resume training for next season after a short break.”

Clarkson, who has steadily been working his way up the triple jump rankings in recent seasons, has athletics ability in other fields.

Over the years, he has also competed with distinction in the long jump, high jump, 60m, 100m and 200m events.