Ancrum championship final a family affair

Clark Skeldon pictured (by Bill McBurnie) with his mum Sandra

Uncle and nephew, Colin Skeldon and Clark Skeldon, went head to head on Monday evening in the championship final.

Colin had defeated Stuart Douglas in the semi-finals in a close-run match, while Clark overcame John Szkudro in his semi-final match by 21-7.The final was concluded when Clark reached 21 points to win the championship.

Clark tragically lost his father in September 2020 and played the final with his dad's famous ‘cockerel’ bowls in his memory.

His uncle Colin has won this cup twice before – however this was the first time for Clark to win the championship.

Golf

Pauline Hogg had a hole in one on the par 3 170 yard 2nd hole at Jedburgh Golf Club.

Playing a mixed scramble with her husband Harry and son Connor she struck a nine wood.

It was a sunny day and although her shot felt good she couldn't see the ball’s progress.

Connor also hit a great shot and Harry scoped his ball close to the pin and just assumed Pauline's ballhad run through the green.

There was a nearest the pin prize and when Connor went to measure his ball to the hole at 5 feet, he found his mum's ball in the hole.