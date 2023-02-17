American dream coming true for Borders athlete Thomas MacAskill

Hawick's Thomas MacAskill with one of the two trophies he won at 2022's Peebles Border Games (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

The 19-year-old, a member of his home-town’s Teviotdale Harriers running group, is heading over the Atlantic after signing a representation agreement with Athlete Sports Management Scholarships, the USA’s leading pathway company for young sportspeople looking to progress to a higher level in collegiate competition there.

MacAskill plans to make the move to America in August on a four-year track and field scholarship specialising in running over 3,000m and 5,000m and studying for a degree in sports psychology and science.

The teenager and his new agent, Gavin McLeavy, have interviews arranged with universities all over the States to determine where he’ll end up.

“I will be looking at committing to a university around late March or early April time,” said MacAskill.

He’ll compete at National Junior College Athletic Association level for two years, then, subject to improved track times and his academic results, will transfer to a National Collegiate Athletic Association division-two uni for the following two years.

“It’s an opportunity I just couldn’t turn down,” he said.

“I have got to thank my parents Neil and Louise and my coach Derek Clyne, who have made this possible.

“I’m looking forward to becoming the best version of myself.

“It was a huge decision to make for me and my family, but it’s a commitment I’m willing to make.

“Track and field is my life. I can’t wait to unlock my full potential and really show what I’m capable of in the right environment”.

His dad, owner of Teviot Taxi, added: “Thomas has been given the opportunity to move to the States for four years. It’s something he has dreamed of since he was a little boy and now it’s become reality as a result of his dedication.

“We are extremely proud of him. He wakes up at 7.30am each morning, does his first training session, goes to college and returns home before doing his second training session, most days all on his own. I don’t know how he does it.”

MacAskill, a former pupil of Trinity Primary and Hawick High, is now at Borders College in Galashiels and will complete his second year of studies there in May before commencing his track season.